Fictiv Adds Carbon DLS™ to 3D Printing Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced the addition of Carbon Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS) l technology to its catalog of on-demand 3D printing services in the USA. This new offering follows a major 3D printing service expansion giving customers access to industrial additive solutions fit for advanced engineering and high-volume production applications.

Carbon DLS resins have advanced mechanical properties, such as the high temperature resistance of the material CE 221 shown here.
Carbon DLS utilizes proprietary resins and technologies for production-grade additive manufacturing.
Carbon DLS  is a cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology ideal for prototyping and end-use production for a broad range of industries including automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer products. Key advantages of this technology include rapid print speeds enabled by its continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) technology, print accuracy made possible by its digital light projection system, and print repeatability through an oxygen-permeable membrane and continuous printing process.

Carbon DLS is available today on Fictiv's digital manufacturing platform for instant quoting, design for manufacturability feedback, and on-demand ordering. Material offerings include proprietary Carbon resins with advanced engineering properties including high-strength, durability, flexibility, and biocompatibility.

"The trend of using 3D printing to manufacture functional, end-use parts is on the rise," said Riley Hall, Director of Additive at Fictiv. "The addition of Carbon DLS to the Fictiv platform makes it faster and easier than ever for our customers to go from prototype design to market-ready products through a single manufacturing partner."

"Fictiv and Carbon share a mission to help businesses develop better products and bring them to market in less time," said Phillip Desimone, CEO at Carbon. "We are excited to provide manufacturing companies with streamlined access to Carbon additive technology through Fictiv's industry-leading platform and vetted partner network."

To learn more about Fictiv's Carbon DLS 3D printing service,  visit the company's website.

About Fictiv
Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 25 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

