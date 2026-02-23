Fictiv Releases 11th Annual State of Manufacturing & Supply Chain Report

"Global manufacturing has entered a new phase where quality, compliance, and transparency are non-negotiable," said Representative Director and President Ryusei Ono, MISUMI. "This research reflects what we see across our customer base: a growing expectation for consistent performance at scale amid increasing regional, regulatory, and technological complexity."

The 2026 State of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Report highlights a turning point for the industry—where AI, digital platforms, and on-shoring are now essential to staying competitive.

AI Transforms Manufacturing & Supply Chains



95% say implementing AI into manufacturing and supply chain operations is vital to my company's future success.





95% say implementing AI into manufacturing and supply chain operations is vital to my company's future success. AI Addresses Workforce Shortages



95% AI and automation are helping address workforce shortages, but cannot replace specialized expertise.





95% AI and automation are helping address workforce shortages, but cannot replace specialized expertise. Digital Manufacturing Platforms Boost Production



97% say digital manufacturing platforms are essential for production.





97% say digital manufacturing platforms are essential for production. On-Shoring Top Priority



93% say moving manufacturing back to the U.S. is a top priority.





93% say moving manufacturing back to the U.S. is a top priority. Supplier Sourcing Complex & Time-Consuming



81% say supplier sourcing and manufacturing are too time-consuming and costly.





81% say supplier sourcing and manufacturing are too time-consuming and costly. External Tariff Expertise Needed



77% say trade compliance requirements are too complex to manage without external expertise.

"This year's data makes clear that speed, predictability, and resilience now define competitive advantage. The companies that are pulling ahead are the ones leveraging AI and digital manufacturing platforms, robust global networks, and embedding quality into their operations," said Dave Evans, President & CEO, MISUMI Americas.

AI Adoption Accelerates

Nearly all of the 300+ manufacturing leaders surveyed (99%) say supplier tariff and trade expertise is now essential in partner selection, and 98% report that rising raw-material costs are actively informing smarter, more resilient sourcing strategies.

At the same time, leaders are gaining clarity on the operational improvements that can deliver the greatest impact. Today, 83% of engineers spend four or more hours per week on procurement-related workflows—highlighting a strong opportunity for efficiency gains—while 93% of leaders say productivity improves when administrative tasks are offloaded. Together, the data shows manufacturers not only recognizing the challenges ahead but also taking decisive steps to streamline operations, empower engineers, and build supply chains designed for long-term performance.

Across the production lifecycle, rising complexity is amplifying supply chain management pressures across the production lifecycle. Manufacturing planning cited as the top challenge for balancing cost, quality, and time-to-market, followed by production, sourcing, design, and demand forecasting. Notably, 81% of leaders now say supplier sourcing and management is too time-consuming and costly, up from 73% in 2025—highlighting a growing need for more integrated operating models.

AI adoption has also moved decisively from experimentation to execution. The vast majority of respondents (97%) say AI is already embedded across core manufacturing and supply chain workflows, with 95% considering AI a requirement rather than an option. Many leaders anticipate AI-driven productivity gains of 50% or more, with some projecting improvements of two to five times as workflows are redesigned around automation and intelligence.

The Future of Manufacturing Is Digital

The report further underscores the importance of digital manufacturing platforms, with 97% percent of leaders saying they are essential, up from 86% in 2024. Manufacturing leaders are also prioritizing services that reduce handoffs and compress cycle time. Ninety-three percent report that engineering productivity would significantly or moderately improve through managed manufacturing or supply chain services, and 98% see clear optimization opportunities— particularly in quality management, supply chain design support, and DFM, costing, and engineering services.

"Over the past few years, supplier sourcing and management have become significantly more complex and resource‑intensive. Increased volatility, along with the need for greater visibility and resilience, has made managing suppliers much more challenging."

~Senior Sourcing Manager at Global Automation Integrator

The full 11th Annual State of Manufacturing & Supply Chain Report is available from Fictiv and MISUMI.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access high-quality production, optimize logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk—ensuring they can move from prototype to production with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 39 million prototype and commercial parts and assemblies for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit www.fictiv.com .

About MISUMI Americas

MISUMI Americas provides configurable components, standard parts, and custom manufacturing solutions serving automation, robotics, medical, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and industrial equipment markets across the United States and Mexico. By uniting MISUMI and Fictiv, the company delivers a unified digital manufacturing platform that connects design, engineering, and production with unmatched precision, speed, and reliability. For more information, visit: us.misumi-ec.com

About the Research:

This is the 11th annual report conducted with Dimensional Research. The report surveyed 300+ qualified individuals at the director level or higher who work in engineering, supply chain, production manufacturing, R&D, or digital innovation roles. Most companies produce goods in clean energy, electric vehicles, robotics, or medtech industries.

