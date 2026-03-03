Fictiv delivers classification confirmation and automated detection safeguards to support regulated production manufacturing that improves compliance and can mitigate global regulatory risk

OAKLAND, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , a global supply chain and manufacturing company, today announced enhancements to its export control services, embedding classification confirmation and automated safeguards directly into its digital manufacturing platform and services to deliver faster, clearer pathways for Export Administration Regulations (EAR)-regulated programs.

Fictiv Expands Export Control Services to Deliver EAR Regulated Programs for Aerospace and Advanced Technology Industries

The updated export control service integrates classification confirmation and automated detection safeguards into Fictiv's Digital Manufacturing and Supply Chain Platform and service offerings, balancing speed, security, and regulatory responsibility, reducing ambiguity and enabling faster decision-making while maintaining compliance integrity.

Projects requiring this process may include aerospace and propulsion components, commercial spacecraft hardware (such as ECCN 9A515 classifications), avionics and navigation systems, and certain advanced electronics and materials technologies.

"As advanced manufacturing programs become more technically complex and globally regulated, customers need both speed and certainty," said Andy Sherman, General Manager of U.S. Operations at Fictiv. "By embedding automated export safeguards directly into our service offerings, we're delivering greater clarity and confidence in compliance for EAR-regulated projects — reinforcing our commitment to responsible innovation."

Helping Manufacturers Navigate Rising Global Regulatory Risk

In regulated industries, export control missteps can lead to shipment delays, financial penalties, reputational damage, and operational disruption. Fictiv's enhanced services and framework are designed to proactively reduce these risks before they impact production timelines.

"Fictiv's export control framework gives us greater confidence when managing EAR-regulated projects," said Lillian Ortiz, Sr. Project Manager, ITW Automotive. "The built-in classification confirmation and automated safeguards reduce ambiguity while helping us move faster without compromising compliance."

By requiring export classification confirmation and leveraging automated detection technology to flag export-control language in technical documentation, Fictiv helps customers:

Minimize regulatory exposure

Prevent accidental submission of ITAR-controlled technical data

Reduce manual compliance bottlenecks

Maintain secure handling of sensitive project information

Enable faster internal approvals with clearer documentation

EAR-controlled projects that fall outside of our platform-supported classifications (ECCN EAR99/9E991) need to be initiated off-platform so our Sales and Compliance teams can review them before any files are uploaded.

This proactive, system-level approach strengthens supply chain resilience while preserving speed.

"We're excited to partner with Fictiv to support more complex, regulated programs. With Fictiv's robust quality systems, industry-recognized certifications, and deep regulatory expertise, we're well positioned to serve customers in highly regulated industries with confidence and precision." Bill Bonadio, CEO, Prototek Digital Manufacturing.

Supported Classifications

To comply with EAR (15 CFR § 730 et seq.) and ITAR (22 CFR § 120–130), Fictiv maintains defined processes governing the submission, review, and handling of technical data and manufacturing projects through its platform.

By formalizing and automating these procedures, Fictiv strengthens its ability to serve customers in aerospace, space commercialization, advanced electronics, and other cutting-edge industries — where regulatory precision is as critical as production speed.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access high-quality production, optimize logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk—ensuring they can move from prototype to production with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 40 million prototype and commercial parts and assemblies for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit www.fictiv.com .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Shambroom

Chief Marketing Officer

Fictiv

+1.415.278.1727

[email protected]

SOURCE Fictiv