Fictiv Introduces Instant Injection Molding Quotes Post this

"Speed without sacrificing quality wins in modern manufacturing. Instant injection molding quoting removes friction from one of the most critical production workflows — and that changes how fast teams get products to market," says Dave Evans MISUMI Americas CEO & President and Fictiv Co-Founder & CEO.

Instant Quotes 24/7

By automating the quoting process for qualifying parts, teams gain immediate clarity on cost and lead times—allowing them to move from design to production seamlessly and make sourcing decisions with greater confidence.

According to Ivan Sánchez, Sourcing Specialist at Legrand, "Transparent, upfront pricing changes the conversation. When cost and lead times are clear immediately, approvals move faster and production starts sooner."

Fictiv's instant injection molding quotes remove two of the biggest bottlenecks in production manufacturing: sourcing parts and time to quote.

Greater Transparency and Accuracy

Instant quoting also gives customers clear, competitive pricing for qualifying injection molding designs as well as:

Instant, accurate cost visibility

Lead time predictability

Reduced program risk

Expert Engineering Backup

For more complex injection molding parts that do not qualify for instant quoting, Fictiv continues to provide detailed, engineer-reviewed quotes and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) support.

This approach ensures customers receive:

Automated speed

Expert engineering guidance

High-quality outcomes across simple and complex programs

By combining digital platform efficiency with human expertise, Fictiv delivers quality, speed and reliability at scale.

Experience the Future of Manufacturing

Instant Injection Molding Quotes reflects Fictiv's broader mission to make custom and standard parts manufacturing faster, easier, and more transparent — without sacrificing quality.

To learn more about how Instant Injection Molding Quotes works — including qualification criteria, supported materials, and real-world use cases — read the full article outlining the technology and workflow improvements. You can also watch a short video to see how teams are moving from design upload to instant pricing and lead times in seconds, accelerating sourcing decisions and reducing time to production.

Customers can access the new feature today by uploading a qualifying injection molding design directly to the Fictiv platform.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a global manufacturing and supply chain company that enables organizations to scale globally without the typical barriers of cost, complexity, and risk. By leveraging Fictiv's four global manufacturing centers in India, Mexico, China, and the U.S., companies can access high-quality production, optimize logistics, and mitigate supply chain risk—ensuring they can move from prototype to production with speed and confidence. To date, Fictiv has delivered more than 40 million prototype and commercial parts and assemblies for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate faster, free up precious resources, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit www.fictiv.com.

About MISUMI Americas

MISUMI Americas provides configurable components, standard parts, and custom manufacturing solutions serving automation, robotics, medical, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and industrial equipment markets across the United States and Mexico. By uniting MISUMI and Fictiv, the company delivers a unified digital manufacturing platform that connects design, engineering, and production with unmatched precision, speed, and reliability. For more information, visit: us.misumi-ec.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Shambroom

Chief Marketing Officer

Fictiv

+1.415.278.1727

[email protected]

SOURCE Fictiv