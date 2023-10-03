Fictiv Names Andy Sherman as General Manager for USA Manufacturing

News provided by

Fictiv

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Sherman will lead Fictiv's USA manufacturing operations, supporting demand for on-shoring and production-level capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Andy Sherman to General Manager, USA.

This appointment comes in response to customer demand for on-shore and hybrid manufacturing solutions to mitigate supply chain risk and improve resilience, speed, and agility in the face of rising geo-political, regulatory, and resourcing industry challenges. 

Continue Reading
Andy Sherman, General Manager, USA
Andy Sherman, General Manager, USA

In his seven-year tenure with Fictiv, Sherman has played an integral role in optimizing Fictiv's global supply chain. He will lead Fictiv's US-based manufacturing operations in this new role, overseeing all localized strategic sourcing, quality, logistics, and manufacturing engineering functions.

"Andy's manufacturing and engineering know-how combined with his supplier management and international supply chain experience make him the perfect fit to oversee the strategy and operations of our US manufacturing footprint," said Dave Evans, Fictiv, CEO and Co-Founder. "This new position will help us deliver a Fortune-500-class global supply chain for custom manufacturing into the palm of our customers' hands." 

Before joining Fictiv in 2016, Sherman held manufacturing & supply chain management positions at notable companies, including Orion Labs and Oracle. He was named a 2021 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Sherman holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Industrial & Systems Engineering in addition to his EMBA degree.

"To succeed in today's challenging climate, manufacturing companies need robust supply chain options that serve prototyping to production needs onshore in the United States," said Sherman. "I'm thrilled to help shape the future of Fictiv's US-based manufacturing operations and provide our customers with end-to-end new product development capabilities at unprecedented speeds here at home."

Fictiv now operates in three global regions, the USA, India, and China, with more regions under development, helping customers to simplify sourcing for custom mechanical parts.

About Fictiv
Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent system, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 25 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. Learn more at fictiv.com.

Media Contact:
Courtney Tolbert
5WPR
[email protected] 

SOURCE Fictiv

Also from this source

Fictiv's 2023 Sustainability in Manufacturing Survey Finds 36% of Leaders Face Barriers in Funding & Planning to Reach Sustainability Goals

Fictiv Premium Membership Now Includes New Procure-to-Pay Integration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.