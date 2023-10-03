Fictiv Names Andy Sherman as General Manager for USA Manufacturing

Sherman will lead Fictiv's USA manufacturing operations, supporting demand for on-shoring and production-level capabilities.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv , the operating system for custom manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Andy Sherman to General Manager, USA.

This appointment comes in response to customer demand for on-shore and hybrid manufacturing solutions to mitigate supply chain risk and improve resilience, speed, and agility in the face of rising geo-political, regulatory, and resourcing industry challenges.

Andy Sherman, General Manager, USA

In his seven-year tenure with Fictiv, Sherman has played an integral role in optimizing Fictiv's global supply chain. He will lead Fictiv's US-based manufacturing operations in this new role, overseeing all localized strategic sourcing, quality, logistics, and manufacturing engineering functions.

"Andy's manufacturing and engineering know-how combined with his supplier management and international supply chain experience make him the perfect fit to oversee the strategy and operations of our US manufacturing footprint," said Dave Evans, Fictiv, CEO and Co-Founder. "This new position will help us deliver a Fortune-500-class global supply chain for custom manufacturing into the palm of our customers' hands."

Before joining Fictiv in 2016, Sherman held manufacturing & supply chain management positions at notable companies, including Orion Labs and Oracle. He was named a 2021 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Sherman holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in Industrial & Systems Engineering in addition to his EMBA degree.

"To succeed in today's challenging climate, manufacturing companies need robust supply chain options that serve prototyping to production needs onshore in the United States," said Sherman. "I'm thrilled to help shape the future of Fictiv's US-based manufacturing operations and provide our customers with end-to-end new product development capabilities at unprecedented speeds here at home."

Fictiv now operates in three global regions, the USA, India, and China, with more regions under development, helping customers to simplify sourcing for custom mechanical parts.

About Fictiv

Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent system, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 25 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. Learn more at fictiv.com .

