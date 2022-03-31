Fictiv's David Woodward Named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Pros to Know

Woodward recognized as an outstanding executive whose accomplishments leverage supply chains for competitive advantage

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, today announced David Woodward, Fictiv Director of Quality, as a winner of its 2022 Pros to Know award.

Woodward was recognized for his leadership and achievements in advancing speed, quality and cost savings initiatives on behalf of companies using Fictiv's Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem. Promoting the mantra of "quality by design, not inspection," Woodward and his team focus on proactive quality assurance, ensuring Fictiv's clients never have to choose between speed or quality in their supply chain, even amidst the pandemic.

"Congratulations to David for this important, well-deserved honor" said Jean Olivieri, Fictiv COO. "Companies of all sizes are managing historic supply chain disruptions while being challenged to unblock innovation and go-to-market more efficiently. David has been instrumental in building out Fictiv's quality-controlled ecosystem so that our customers can continue delivering maximum output, on time and to the highest of standards."

"In my more than 30 years in supply chain and manufacturing, I have never seen such widespread disruption to the status quo," said Woodward. "The past two years will be remembered both for this unprecedented disruption and for the innovations that are driving one of the industry's most transformative periods. I'm honored to be recognized as a part of the solution to today's supply chain challenges."

The award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain as a competitive advantage. This year's list specifically recognized those who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large respond to the unprecedented challenges surrounding supply chain disruption in 2021.

View the full list of all 2022 Pros to Know winners at www.sdcexec.com. To learn more about Fictiv's commitment to quality visit: https://www.fictiv.com/quality-assurance

About Fictiv

Fictiv is a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem that rapidly delivers custom mechanical parts on-demand to help teams accelerate new product innovation. Its quality-controlled ecosystem delivers unprecedented manufacturing agility and speed through a digital quote-to-order platform, a highly vetted and managed global partner network, and a team of manufacturing experts that manage programs and inspect quality every step of the way. Different from traditional contract manufacturers, Fictiv's operations are built around a digital core that leverages proprietary AI algorithms to deliver instant pricing, design for manufacturability feedback, and production transparency. Fictiv's portfolio of optimized manufacturing services includes 3D printing, CNC machining, urethane casting, and injection molding. Over the last eight years, Fictiv has manufactured 18M parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster. www.fictiv.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

SOURCE Fictiv