Fidelis Care and Literacy Inc. Announce Diversity through Literacy Campaign

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a health plan serving more than 2.3 million members across New York State and Literacy Inc. (LINC) are pleased to announce a new program called Diversity through Literacy, a timely initiative that will bring diverse books and stories to underserved communities across New York City. Fidelis Care and Literacy Inc. are working together to distribute children's books that provide valuable perspectives on race, social justice, equity, and inclusion while also helping to educate families about the benefits of early literacy for child development.

Fidelis Care and Literacy Inc. launched Diversity through Literacy on June 19 highlighting Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

"LINC is thrilled to join Fidelis Care for the launch of our Diversity through Literacy program and looks forward to providing representative and age-appropriate books and programs that build community, add value, and drive change," said Eliana Godoy, Director of Advancement, Literacy Inc. "LINC creates culturally responsive programs that build community and drive visible, measurable parent-child change. Poverty eradication and racial justice start with children's access to quality early education regardless of their zip code," she added. "Equity begins with early literacy."

"Literacy and language develop in children from a very young age," added Fidelis Care Medical Director and pediatrician Dr. Lisa Moreno. "Fidelis Care encourages all parents and caregivers to read to their children each day – especially during the first three years. Reading is critical for the health and development of a child's language skills and speech."

An in-person book donation will take place on July 7 at the Dyckman Houses in Manhattan and Marble Hill Houses in The Bronx – New York City Housing Authority locations that, combined, are home to more than 4,400 New Yorkers." Following the book donation, Literacy Inc. and Fidelis Care will present the community center at each location with an educational library of books about the importance of diversity and representation in children's literature.

A Diversity through Literacy parent workshop will be held virtually on July 28, hosted by Literacy Inc. and Fidelis Care. The workshop will highlight the importance of reading diverse books as a way to build early literacy skills and introduce children to new cultures. Local children's book authors Jessica Ralli and Megan Madison will also share a book they co-wrote called Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race.

Literacy Inc. will distribute 140 copies of the book across the five boroughs. Fidelis Care Representatives will be available to speak with parents and provide information on the importance of health and wellness for kids and families.

About Literacy Inc.:

For the past 25 years, LINC has worked to harness the power that exists in every community to make literacy a value and right of all children, promoting educational equity and lifelong social and health benefits. We empower families to read together and provide parents with the tools to support their children to become lifelong readers. When a child reads, a community succeeds!

For more information about LINC and our Diversity through Literature program, visit us at: www.lincnyc.org/onlineprograms or contact Virginia Taddoni, Communications Manager, LINC at [email protected] or 212-620-5462, ext. 133.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.3 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare , Instagram at @fideliscare , and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare . For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

