Fidelis Care Medical Director Shares Insights and Tips During Healthy Weight Awareness Month

Exercise, Balanced Diet Can Help Improve People's Health and Well-Being

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Healthy Weight Awareness Month, Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is promoting healthy weight education as a way for New Yorkers to improve their quality of life.

Obesity is a serious medical condition that can lead to chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and certain cancers. According to the New York State Department of Health, about 1 out of 3 adults in New York State are considered obese.

"Being at a healthy weight means that an individual maintains a body weight that is appropriate for their height, age, sex, and body composition. This helps to minimize health risks," said Fidelis Care Medical Director Dr. Nicole Belanger-Reynolds. "Fidelis Care believes that a healthy weight is a cornerstone of overall well-being and is committed to making a lasting impact during Healthy Weight Awareness Month."

Fidelis Care offers the following tips for maintaining a healthy weight:

Benefits of Healthy Weight

Reduced risk of diseases: Maintaining a healthy weight lowers the risk of chronic diseases and improves overall health. It can help to promote heart health and reduce the risk of diabetes.

Improved mental health: Healthy weight can lead to better mental well-being, and boost confidence and self-esteem.

Increased energy: Healthy weight encourages higher energy levels and increased productivity in daily life.

Better quality of sleep: Weight management can lead to more restful sleep patterns.

Recommendations for Healthy Changes

Eat a balanced diet: Choose foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Limit your portions: Write down the calories found in foods and beverages you commonly choose. Check the nutrition facts label for serving sizes and calories.

Stay hydrated: Drink water to stay hydrated. Carry a water bottle and refill it throughout the day. Serve water during meals.

Get regular exercise: Try to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Try activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. Talk to your provider about what type of exercise plan is right for you.

Be aware of habits and behavioral changes: Get 7-8 hours of sleep each night, manage stress, pay attention to feelings of hunger, and eat slowly.

Consider community support: Engage with community programs, seek guidance from health care professionals, or join support groups to stay motivated.

Make Small Changes for a Big Impact

Start with small changes. Consider choosing stairs over elevators, taking short walks during breaks, or drinking water instead of sugary drinks.

Slowly progress to bigger changes in lifestyle, diet, and exercise.

