Fidelis Care Provides $315,000 to Combat Food Insecurity in New York State

Community-based Organizations Receive Grants to Support Individuals and Families Facing Food and Nutrition Challenges

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced the distribution of $315,000 in grant funding to 20 organizations dedicated to combating food insecurity and alleviating hunger across the state. Food insecurity impacts about one in ten households in New York.

"Fidelis Care is committed to promoting health and well-being in our local communities. That begins with ensuring access to nutritious foods for individuals and families," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer. "We take pride in supporting these organizations and their vital work within the communities we serve because no one should have to suffer from hunger."

Nonprofit organizations that provide food assistance throughout the state have received the grants to strengthen initiatives, including increasing food distribution, expanding food pantry services, and reducing food insecurity within communities.

Grant recipients include:

The Bowery Mission, New York County

The Blessing Box, Monroe County

Brady Market and Faith Center, Onondaga County

and Faith Center, Caring for the Hungry and Homeless of Peekskill , Westchester County

, City Harvest, New York County

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Wayne County

Dream Center NYC, New York County

Erin's Angels of Central New York , Oswego County

Angels of , Family Service Association of Glens Falls Inc., Warren County

Feeding Westchester, Westchester County

Feedmore WNY, Erie County

Food Bank NYC, New York County

Hometown Health Patient Corner, Schenectady County

Island Harvest, Nassau County

New York Common Pantry, New York County

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Niagara County

Pat's Outreach Ministry Inc., Bronx County

Rome Alliance/Connected Community Schools, Oneida County

Sloatsburg Food Pantry, Rockland County

UA3 Inc., New York County

Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and communities through collaborative partnerships, plans to use the grant funding to advance its SNAP-Ed NY Fruit and Vegetable Prescription (FVRx) Program, which augments existing SNAP benefits to increase an individual's purchasing power with partnering local grocery stores and farmer's markets.

"Cornell Cooperative Extension Wayne County is grateful for Fidelis Care's support of the SNAP-Ed NY's Fruit and Vegetable Rx (FVRx) program," said Maggie McHugh, SNAP-Ed NY Regional Manager. "FVRx plays a pivotal role in preventing chronic disease and addressing food insecurity by promoting healthy eating. We have distributed thousands of dollars in FVRx vouchers to Finger Lakes residents, enabling them to access fresh local fruits and vegetables. As a result, many program participants have increased their consumption of healthy foods and reported an improved food security. With the funding from Fidelis Care, we will further extend the impact of the program by allocating additional resources towards FVRx vouchers."

City Harvest is New York City's first and largest food rescue organization, supporting hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, and community partners.

"We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from Fidelis Care, which will allow City Harvest to feed more than 19,000 New York families in need," said Erika Martinez, City Harvest Associate Director of Business Partnerships. "Currently, 50 percent of working-age households in New York City struggle to meet the minimum cost of living, especially as food costs rise, housing expenses increase, and following the expiration of vital government supports that kept many families afloat during the pandemic. Thanks to Fidelis Care's support, we will work together to feed our neighbors in need – one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time."

In addition to the 20 food insecurity grant recipients, Fidelis Care distributed micro-grants to 50 organizations statewide to help provide healthy meals to residents in need during the 2023 holiday season.

