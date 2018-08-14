Fidelis Care and NYPD Join Forces for "Unity" Summer Street Festivals

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care and the New York City Police Department will host three "Unity" street festivals this month to promote health and safety in the community and help local families get ready for a new school year.

More than 2,500 backpacks and school supplies will be given away at Unity in the Bronx on August 18, and at Unity in the Heights and Unity in Cypress Hills events on August 25. There will also be music, face painting, live music and other activities, and free health screenings. Fidelis Care representatives will be ready to answer questions about health insurance while helping eligible New Yorkers apply for enrollment.

"At Fidelis Care, the health of local communities is always a top priority," said Chief Member Engagement Officer Pamela Hassen. "We are proud to partner with the New York City Police Department and to foster relationships that make a difference where we live and work. Caring for the health and wellness of the community is the heart of our mission."

Event details:

Unity in the Bronx

Date: Saturday, August 18, 2018

August 18, 2018 Time: 11:30 am- 4:30 pm

Address: 181 Street and Grand Concourse

Unity in the Heights

Date: Saturday, August 25, 2018

August 25, 2018 Time: 11:00 am- 6:00 pm

Address: West 160th Street (between Broadway and Ft. Washington Avenue)

Unity in Cypress Hills

Date: Saturday, August 25, 2018

August 25, 2018 Time: 12 Noon- 5:00 pm

Address: Highland Park (Jackie Robinson Pkwy at Jamaica Ave. entrance)

"The Unity Summer Street Festivals are a great opportunity for people to have fun, meet their Neighborhood Coordination Officers, and get free health screenings and essential back-to-school supplies," said Deputy Inspector Richard Brea, Commanding Officer of the 33rd Precinct. "The NYPD is happy that the Washington Heights event has been so successful that the festival has expanded to Brooklyn and the Bronx. We hope to see you there."

Initiated in 2011, Unity in the Heights has been an exclusive Fidelis Care event in partnership with the New York City Police Department gathering over 1,500 people annually in Washington Heights.

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

