Fidelis Care Announces Partnership With National Council On Aging To Prevent Falls Among Seniors

REGO PARK, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care announces a partnership with the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to help prevent falls among Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.

Falls are a leading cause of injury for people aged 65 and older and can threaten their safety and independence, as well as generate great economic and personal hardships. However, through evidence-based falls prevention programs and partnerships between organizations like Fidelis Care and NCOA, the number of falls among older adults can be substantially reduced.

"Research shows that older adults living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart failure, poor oral health, hearing loss and vision loss are at a greater risk for falls. Fidelis Care is pleased to partner with NCOA to help address risk factors and educate our Medicare Advantage beneficiaries on ways to prevent falls," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Chief Medical Officer for Fidelis Care. "Whether it is assessing their homes for fall hazards, educating them on the correct usage of prescription medication or teaching them how being active can reduce fall risks, our program aims to prevent falls and help our older members live healthy lifestyles."

Fidelis Care Medicare Advantage plans have a number of benefits to help members improve or maintain their health, which is critical to preventing falls. For instance, most plans include vision and hearing care, and provide members with a Care Manager to help coordinate their care. "All of these benefits, along with the outreach programs we offer, will help many of our members avoid falls and the consequences that come with them," said Marchello.

Medicare is a government health insurance program for people ages 65 or older. It may also cover certain younger people with disabilities. Medicare beneficiaries can shop for a Fidelis Legacy Plan Medicare Advantage product that meets their healthcare needs and budget during the Annual Enrollment Period through December 7, 2019.

