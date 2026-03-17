Fidelis Care Highlights Adjusted Income Guidelines for Essential Plan in 2026

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, is pleased to highlight the updated income guidelines for the Essential Plan through NY State of Health, adjusted to reflect changes in the federal poverty level. The federal poverty level determines income eligibility for public health insurance programs in New York State, including the Essential Plan. The Essential Plan aims to bridge the gap for those who may not qualify for Medicaid Managed Care but still need access to quality, low-cost health insurance.

2026 Income Guidelines for the Essential Plan

Individuals : Maximum Yearly Income $39,900





: Maximum Yearly Income $39,900 Household of 2 : Maximum Yearly Income $54,100





: Maximum Yearly Income $54,100 Household of 3 : Maximum Yearly Income $68,300





: Maximum Yearly Income $68,300 Household of 4: Maximum Yearly Income $82,500

The Essential Plan is designed to help individuals and families who fall into particular income categories, providing them with essential health benefits, including a $0 monthly premium, no deductible, low out of pocket costs, dental and vision coverage with $0 copay, and free preventive care. In addition to those benefits, the Essential Plan offered by Fidelis Care includes a fitness reimbursement program, a variety of healthcare resources, and access to the plan's statewide network of high-quality providers.

With the adjusted income guidelines, access to the Essential Plan will increase for low- and moderate-income individuals. Fidelis Care representatives are available across the state to support New Yorkers with detailed information on how the Essential Plan can meet their healthcare needs. Enrollment in the Essential Plan is available year-round.

For more information about the Essential Plan, visit https://www.fideliscare.org/essential-plan.

About Fidelis Care Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

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SOURCE Fidelis Care