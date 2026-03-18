Fidelis Care Opens Applications for 2026 Here for Your Health Behavioral Health Grants

Grants aimed at funding innovative solutions to overcome barriers to care for individuals with substance use disorders

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, announced the opening of the 2026 Here for Your Health behavioral health grant application cycle.

This year's grant theme centers on innovative approaches to reducing barriers to care for individuals with substance use disorders, prioritizing programs that improve access, engagement, and continuity of care for underserved and historically marginalized populations.

Here for Your Health

Grants ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 will be awarded to initiatives that address persistent challenges such as stigma, care fragmentation, and health-related social needs that can prevent individuals from accessing or staying connected to substance use treatment and recovery services.

"Too many New Yorkers facing substance use disorders encounter obstacles that delay or derail care altogether," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "Through this year's grant program, we are investing in innovative, community-driven solutions that meet people where they are, remove barriers to treatment, and strengthen pathways to recovery. By supporting new ideas and partnerships, we can help close gaps in care and improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says millions of adults in the U.S. experience mental health conditions each year, often alongside substance use disorders. In New York State alone, more than 3.2 million adults, about one in five, are living with a mental health condition, and nearly 783,000 experience a serious mental illness that significantly interferes with daily life. Research and public health data consistently show that individuals facing economic instability, housing insecurity, and limited access to coordinated care are at heightened risk for unmet behavioral health needs. Innovative, integrated approaches are critical to ensuring timely, effective, and person-centered care.

The deadline to apply for a Fidelis Care Here for Your Health behavioral health grant is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026. Find the application at fideliscare.org/bh-grants.

Fidelis Care plans to announce grant recipients in May in observance of National Mental Health Awareness Month.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About Here for Your Health

The Fidelis Care Here for Your Health (HFYH) campaign reaffirms a commitment to the health of every New Yorker. The campaign highlights Fidelis Care's mission to ensure individuals receive care that is accessible, personalized, and comprehensive at every stage of life. Through strategic partnerships and community-based outreach, HFYH aims to connect New Yorkers with essential health services and resources that support physical, mental, and emotional well-being, while actively working to bridge gaps in care across communities.

Media Contact

Dan Smith, Fidelis Care

[email protected]

(585) 233-0700

SOURCE Fidelis Care