Fidelis Care Awards $150,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Nine Organizations Across New York State

Recipients Play a Vital Role in Ensuring Safe Pregnancies and Healthy Babies for Expectant Mothers in Underserved Communities

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has announced the distribution of $150,000 in grants to organizations that support maternal health and wellness. The grants will assist eight community-based organizations and one healthcare provider that play a vital role in ensuring safe pregnancies and healthy babies – particularly for underserved, lower-income women and their families across New York.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office on Women's Health shows that women who do not receive prenatal care are three to four times more likely to have an infant die from birth-related complications and five times more likely to have a preterm birth compared to those who receive adequate prenatal care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that preterm birth rates among Black women are about 50 percent higher than those among White and Hispanic women.

The nine Fidelis Care maternal health grant recipients are:

Caribbean Women's Health Association, Kings County

Every Person Influences Children (EPIC), Erie County

Expecting Relief, Kings County

Healthy Community Alliance, Cattaraugus County

Little Free Pantry Project, Genesee County

Mosaic of the Southern Tier, Chemung County

Oswego County Opportunities, Fulton County

Seven Valleys Health Coalition, Cortland County

Westchester Community Health Center, Westchester County

"Fidelis Care is pleased to recognize this year's maternal health grant recipients, whose dedication to improving the well-being of mothers and their families is truly inspiring," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer. "We understand that investing in maternal health is crucial to building healthier communities and addressing long-term disparities. By supporting these organizations, Fidelis Care reaffirms our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those who need it the most."

Mosaic of the Southern Tier provides evidence-based information, cost-free services, and practical support to women and families experiencing a pregnancy situation. With a holistic and compassionate approach, Mosaic gives each of its clients the care and attention they need, empowering them to make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Mosaic of the Southern Tier Executive Director Bree Wakefield said, "We are very grateful for the generosity of Fidelis Care. Supporting women with education and practical resources throughout their pregnancy and beyond is central to the Mosaic mission and is critical to improving maternal health outcomes among vulnerable populations. The funds awarded from this grant will enable our organization to expand our reach into Schuyler County through the establishment of a satellite office in Watkins Glen."

Westchester Community Health Center is a Federally Qualified Health Center that has served Westchester County for over 51 years. The center provides preventive, specialized, behavioral, and support services for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay, to help individuals and families access quality care. Westchester Community Health Center provides care for all stages of a woman's life with board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists, along with comprehensive maternal support programs aimed at addressing the alarmingly high maternal death rate in the county, which disproportionately affects women of color.

Westchester Community Health Center Chief Executive Officer Judith Watson said, "Thanks to Fidelis Care and the 2024 Fidelis Care maternal health grant, we will be able to expand our programs for prenatal services and work toward improving maternal health outcomes."

The Fidelis Care maternal health grant applications were open to not-for-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status and healthcare providers in New York State. This is the second year that Fidelis Care has distributed maternal health grants in support of community-based efforts statewide. The grant program is part of a three-tiered Fidelis Care health equity giving campaign that also supports behavioral health and rural health providers and organizations.

