Fidelis Care Awards More than $150,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Nine Organizations Across New York State

News provided by

Fidelis Care

13 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

Not-for Profit Recipients Play a Vital Role in Ensuring Safe Pregnancies and Healthy Babies for Expectant Mothers in Underserved Communities

 LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has announced the distribution of $158,000 in grants to nine not-for-profit organizations that support maternal health and wellness. The grants will assist community-based organizations that play a vital role in ensuring safe pregnancies and healthy babies – particularly for underserved, lower-income women and their families across New York.

March of Dimes 2022 data report shows that one in nine babies born in New York State was premature, and one in 11 babies was of low birthweight. The preterm birth rate among Black women in New York is 58% higher than the rate among all other women.

The nine Fidelis Care maternal health grant recipients are:

  • Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Erie and Niagara Counties
  • Healthy Baby Network/Perinatal Network, Monroe County
  • Life of Hope, Kings County
  • Maternal Infant Services Network of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties
  • MOMMAS House, Nassau County
  • Mom Starts Here, Rensselaer County
  • North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council, Jefferson County
  • Oswego County Opportunities
  • Project Stork, Genesee County

"Fidelis Care is committed to ensuring expectant mothers get the care, services, and resources they need to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby," said Dr. Vincent Marchello, Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer. "We are pleased to support these organizations and help them improve maternal health across their communities." 

The Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center's Maternal Health Initiative in Buffalo aims to decrease healthcare disparities among the Medicaid-eligible population, specifically Black women. In collaboration with the Erie County Doula Task Force, Erie Niagara AHEC trains new doulas and conducts community and provider education sessions.

"Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center is truly thankful to receive a Fidelis Care maternal health grant," said Madeline Ackley, Erie Niagara AHEC Birth Equity Project Manager. "The grant will provide additional support for the needs of mothers enrolled in our Birth Equity Project by connecting them with a doula, offering them continuous support, increasing educational opportunities, and addressing social determinants impacting their overall personal and familial health and well-being."

Life of Hope in Brooklyn is a nonprofit organization that provides health and wellness offerings to the youth and immigrant populations, including a hub for pregnant and postpartum women.

"Life of Hope is honored to be a recipient of Fidelis Care's maternal health grants," said Dr. Christina Pardo, Life of Hope Director, Development and Strategic Planning. "We are grateful that Fidelis Care understands and appreciates the role that community-based organizations have in ensuring access to high quality care and services.  Our partnership will allow us to provide an extra layer of targeted support to mothers with high-risk medical conditions."

The Fidelis Care maternal health grant applications were open to not-for-profit organizations with 501(c)(3) status in New York State.

About Fidelis Care Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care, on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Media Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

Also from this source

Fidelis Care Maternal Health Grants Now Open to Nonprofit Organizations in New York State

Fidelis Care Maternal Health Grants Now Open to Nonprofit Organizations in New York State

Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has...

Fidelis Care and the Centene Foundation Announce $1.1 Million Commitment to Develop Wellness and Entrepreneurial Center with the Buffalo Urban League

Fidelis Care, a leading health insurer providing quality, affordable coverage to New Yorkers, and the Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.