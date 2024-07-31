Fidelis Care Awards More than $195,000 in Behavioral Health Grants to 10 Providers and Organizations Across New York State

Grants aimed at improving behavioral health outcomes, especially in underserved communities

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has announced the distribution of more than $195,000 in behavioral health grants to 10 health care providers and community-based organizations across New York State. The grant recipients have demonstrated a strong commitment to addressing mental health needs through innovative programs and services. This funding gives them the opportunity to expand their reach and further their impact, providing essential resources and support to individuals struggling with behavioral health issues.

The 2024 Fidelis Care behavioral health grant recipients include:

Ardent Solutions, Inc., Allegany County

Clarence Central School District Family Support Center, Erie County

Crouse Health Addiction Treatment Services, Onondaga County

Exodus Transitional Community, New York County

Family Service League, Inc., Suffolk County

The HELP USA Fund, Inc., New York County

Fund, Inc., Huntington Youth Bureau Youth Development Research Institute, Inc., Suffolk County

National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder, New York County

Schenectady Family Health Services, DBA Hometown Health Centers, Schenectady County

Yelena Vayntrub Medical PC, Kings County



Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello said, "Fidelis Care is excited to announce these behavioral health grants and to partner with providers and community organizations dedicated to mental health care and well-being. These grants demonstrate our commitment to supporting comprehensive, accessible and compassionate care. By working together, we can make a significant impact toward improving access to mental health services and behavioral health outcomes, while strengthening our relationships with our community partners that make this work possible."

Family Service League (FSL), serving children and adults in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, offers more than 60 programs that include integrated care, addiction treatment, emergency housing, at-risk youth services, trauma counseling, and senior and caregiver support. FSL plans to use the Fidelis Care grant to fund its behavioral health crisis hotline, which is part of its critical 24-hour crisis stabilization center and Mobile Crisis Teams.

Family Service League President and CEO Karen Boorshtein said, "This generous grant from Fidelis Care will help support additional staff hours for our 24-hour crisis hotline. Our hotline is a critical and impactful community resource for those experiencing suicidal thoughts, severe addiction issues or a mental health crisis. On behalf of the thousands of community members we serve, my thanks to Fidelis Care for its dedication to helping those in need."

The Clarence Central School District Family Support Center has earmarked its grant to provide no-cost direct mental health support for students, addressing social determinants of health such as transportation, financial limitations and health literacy. As school-based mental health care becomes an increasing priority for New York State, the funding will have a direct impact on improving student access and parent education on the importance of mental health and wellness.

Clarence Central School District Family Support Center Coordinator Evan Vahratian said, "We are incredibly honored to be a recipient of the behavioral health grant from Fidelis Care. As our Family Support Center in Clarence has continued to grow and become increasingly utilized, our plans to expand and provide for our community will be greatly enhanced by this grant. This funding will allow us to better address some of the barriers many students and families face while seeking wellness-related and mental health services."

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness and one in six U.S. children ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year. In addition, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration notes that approximately 20.2 million adults age 18 or older had a substance use disorder in 2020. Meanwhile, access to behavioral health services is often not equitable across populations. The World Health Organization says people exposed to adverse circumstances including poverty, violence, disability and inequality are at higher risk of developing a mental health condition, underscoring the significant impact of mental illness and substance use disorder on individuals and society.

