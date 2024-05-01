Fidelis Care Behavioral Health Grant Applications Now Open to Providers and Organizations Across New York State

Grants of $10,000 to $20,000 aimed at improving behavioral health outcomes, especially in underserved communities

Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. EDT May 31, 2024

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has opened the application process for its 2024 behavioral health grant program. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each and are aimed at assisting providers and community-based organizations that support behavioral health and wellness, especially in underserved communities. The application is available at fideliscare.org/BH-grants. Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. EDT May 31, 2024.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness and one in six U.S. children ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year. In addition, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration notes that approximately 20.2 million adults age 18 or older had a substance use disorder in 2020. Access to behavioral health services, however, is often not equitable across populations. The World Health Organization says people exposed to adverse circumstances including poverty, violence, disability, and inequality are at higher risk of developing a mental health condition, underscoring the significant impact of mental illness and substance use disorder on individuals and society.

"Recognizing and addressing disparities is critical in ensuring that everyone has equal access to behavioral health support and resources," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "These grants can help deepen Fidelis Care's relationships with providers and community-based social need service organizations to get people the help they need to live fulfilling lives."

Fidelis Care plans to announce the recipients of its 2024 behavioral health grant program awards by July 31, 2024.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care