Fidelis Care, CBS 6 Support Capital Region Kids in Fight Against Weekend Hunger

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2016, Fidelis Care has been at the forefront of combatting weekend childhood hunger in New York State's Capital Region through a special program called Backpack Heroes, developed in partnership with CBS-affiliate WRGB-6 and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The local Capital Region community generously donated more than $100,000 during a four-week period from September 7 to October 8, breaking previous year fundraising records, and demonstrating how communities come together to help those in need, even during a time that has been difficult for so many.

"Backpack Heroes has shone a spotlight on the troubling problem faced by hundreds of local students who don't have enough food to eat on the weekends," said Fidelis Care's Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Tim Tilton. "Helping local children have the nutrition they need to succeed in school is a priority for Fidelis Care and we are grateful to the community for their support of local families in need."

Typically held in early fall, the Backpack Heroes program features live broadcasts and on-air fundraising initiatives in partnership with local schools, providers, and community leaders. Backpack Heroes provides an opportunity to address the problem of food insecurity and its impact on the health and wellness of local children and families. Throughout each news segment, local residents and businesses are invited to become a "Backpack Hero," and make a contribution to the Food Bank's BackPack Program.

Over the past five years, Backpack Heroes has helped to raise nearly $320,000 for the Food Bank, which in turn, has provided more than 313,560 nutritious and easy-to-prepare meals for more than 1,700 students from 239 schools throughout the area to date.

"We are humbled by the continued outpouring of support from our local community, the hard work by the WRGB staff, and the continued dedication of Fidelis Care to spread the word about the important work of the BackPack Program." said Betsy Dickson, Director of Children's Programs, Regional Foodbank of Northeastern NY.

