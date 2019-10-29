Fidelis Care Celebrates Commitment to Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care recently celebrated five years of serving Jefferson County residents with a special "thank-you" event honoring providers and community partners that have been part of the health plan's growth and success. Held at the Jefferson County Historical Society, the event recognized those who have worked with Fidelis Care to ensure local children, adults, and families have the health care and coverage they need.

"Fidelis Care provides quality, affordable health coverage for more than 5,000 Jefferson County residents," said Pam Hassen, Fidelis Care Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Helping our neighbors access local resources to achieve better health is a top priority for Fidelis Care and one that is driven by our mission to serve the communities where we work and live."

Being part of the community and working closely with a network of top-quality providers is the heart of the Fidelis Care mission. Representatives are on site at 13 locations – including at provider offices and local organizations - available to answer questions and help individuals enroll in coverage.

"Our work at the Watertown Urban Mission depends greatly on the generosity of community partners with like-minded missions such as Fidelis Care," said Amy Canniff, Watertown Urban Mission Critical Needs Coordinator. "We are so pleased to help celebrate Fidelis Care's five years of service in Jefferson County, and together will continue to meet the needs of our local residents."

Local residents can enroll year round in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and the Essential Plan, while open Enrollment for Qualified Health Plans runs from November 1 through December 15 for coverage that begins on January 1. For more information or to meet with a representative, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare.

Contact: MediaInquiries@fideliscare.org

SOURCE Fidelis Care

Related Links

www.fideliscare.org

