Fidelis Care Debuts New Lunchology Menu Offering Healthy and Tasty Snack Ideas

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy snacks for kids is the theme of Fidelis Care's latest Lunchology menu, released today on the health plan's social media channels and at fideliscare.org/lunchology. From crunchy granola bites to fruit-filled ice pops, the new menu features creative, fun, and easy-to-prepare snacks perfect for busy families on the go.

"Snacking is a part of life for every family. For optimum health, kids should incorporate healthy, nutrient-packed snacks between three well-balanced meals a day," said Fidelis Care Medical Director and Pediatrician, Dr. Lisa Moreno. "One of the most promising areas of focus for reducing childhood obesity is healthy snacking. With our new Lunchology menu, parents have access to tasty and fun snack ideas for the whole family to enjoy."

Fidelis Care Representatives will distribute the new Lunchology menu at hundreds of community events across New York State this spring and summer, where parents will also be able to learn about quality, affordable health coverage for kids.

Everyone's invited to share their recreations of Lunchology menu items on the Fidelis Care Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media pages by using hashtag #lunchology. To view the new menu online and download a printable copy, visit www.fideliscare.org/lunchology. The menu is also available in Spanish.

Launched in 2016, Fidelis Care's Lunchology program provides easy-to-make nutritious and cost-conscious recipes for kids (and adults) of all ages. Each year, Fidelis Care has created a menu that has inspired families to get creative with their meals.

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

