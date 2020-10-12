Fidelis Care Distributes Over 60,000 School Supplies and Personal Protective Equipment Items Statewide

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care is helping families statewide by providing over 60,000 free school supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items. The health insurer is working with schools, local community groups, and providers to distribute resources such as face masks, hand sanitizer, backpacks, and pencil kits.

Streetside, Fidelis Care's fleet of mobile offices, is also visiting local communities, providing the school supplies and PPE.

"During these unprecedented times, Fidelis Care is especially proud to support local students as the new school year begins," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Whether students are learning from home or in school, their health and safety is our first priority, and we're pleased to provide assistance on a grassroots, community level."

From Buffalo to Long Island, and everywhere in between, Fidelis Care is connecting with schools and community organizations to help families and children.

"Long Island Head Start thanks Fidelis Care for their generous donations of school supplies," said Ana Figueroa, Long Island Head Start Parent Supervisor. "This year may look a little different, but Fidelis Care and Long Island Head Start continue to have a shared commitment to the communities we serve."

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than two-million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to quality, affordable health coverage. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @fideliscare and on Facebook at Facebook.com/fideliscare.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care

Related Links

www.fideliscare.org

