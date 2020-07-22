Fidelis Care Encourages Parents to Ensure Children's Immunizations are Up to Date

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), childhood vaccinations have declined dramatically during the COVID-19 outbreak. That is why Fidelis Care, a New York State-based health plan with over two million members in all 62 counties, encourages parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on immunizations and protected against preventable diseases.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, many parents may have had concerns about the safety of health clinics or the ability to see their child's doctor for checkups or routine care such as immunizations. Among five month olds across the country, for example, vaccination rates have declined from approximately two-thirds (66.3%) of children from 2016 – 2019, to fewer than half (49.7%) in May 2020, according to the CDC. The CDC reports similar trends among older children as well, with non-influenza vaccination rates decreasing by 21.5% for children age 18 and younger.

"Children who do not receive vaccinations are at higher risk for vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, whooping cough, chicken pox, and more," explained Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer, Vincent Marchello, MD. "We encourage every parent to ensure their child stays on schedule with their immunizations."

As the first step, parents can contact their child's provider to make an appointment for a checkup and immunizations, ask questions related to their child's health, and address any concerns they may have. Healthcare providers across New York State continue to regularly update safety procedures to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission and ensure the health and safety of patients.

Fidelis Care can also help members connect with their provider, either through a telehealth or in-person visit. For help finding a doctor close to home, members can use the Find a Doctor tool at fideliscare.org/Find-A-Doctor or call Fidelis Care at 1-888 FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547).

