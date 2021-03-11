Fidelis Care Has New York State Residents Covered During Special Open Enrollment

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now through May 15, New York State residents may select a Fidelis Care Qualified Health Plan for coverage in 56 counties across the state through NY State of Health: The Official Health Plan Marketplace. New York State has again extended open enrollment for individuals and families to apply and enroll for the coverage they need. As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges, Fidelis Care continues to offer a variety of health insurance offerings that are among the most affordable in the state.

"We know many Americans are struggling amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and getting covered has never been more important," said Pam Hassen, Fidelis Care Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Fidelis Care has the experience and resources to provide comprehensive, quality care to people when it matters most, and we're pleased to offer coverage options that provide peace of mind during this continued special enrollment period."

This year, Fidelis Care introduced new benefits for their Qualified Health Plans to help people take control of their health. Individuals in select areas can choose a wellness plan that includes acupuncture, while other options include a health savings account. Fidelis Care has an extensive, high-quality provider network with more than 80,000 providers throughout New York State.

Online and Phone Enrollment Assistance

Through the New York State of Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage. To help with the enrollment process, Fidelis Care Representatives are available to serve individuals with application assistance over the phone.

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Fidelis Care offers telehealth services for all Qualified Health Plan members, providing online access to doctor visits 24 hours a day for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Fidelis Care provides coverage for all of the essential health benefits including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, prescription drug coverage, and more. There are also plan options that include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fidelis Care also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Fidelis Care has been serving New York since 1993 and currently serves more than 2.3 million members. Individuals who are eligible for other health insurance products offered by Fidelis Care, such as Medicaid, Essential Plan, and Child Health Plus, can enroll in coverage year-round.

New York residents interested in learning more about Fidelis Care or enrolling in a Qualified Health Plan during the open enrollment period may visit fideliscare.org.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.3 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.Website - www.fideliscare.org

