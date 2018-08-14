Fidelis Care Helps Families Gear up for Back to School

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new school year approaches, Fidelis Care is helping families statewide by participating in more than 300 back to school events and giving away more than 60,000 backpacks and school supplies. From Long Island to Buffalo, Fidelis Care will reach families in need as they prepare to send their kids back to school.

At these fun, family-friendly events, Fidelis Care will be promoting the importance of health insurance for every child in New York State with representatives available to answer questions and assist with enrollment.

"Back to school is an important time for families and Fidelis Care wants to make sure all children have a strong and healthy start for the new school year," said Chief Member Engagement Officer Pamela Hassen. "By providing backpacks and supplies, Fidelis Care is taking one more item off the checklist, and providing families in need with a helping hand at an exciting, but sometimes stressful time of year."

Details on event times and locations can be found at fideliscare.org/events or by following Fidelis Care on social media. For more information about quality, affordable health insurance, call 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

