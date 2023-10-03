Fidelis Care Maternal Health Grants Now Open to Nonprofit Organizations in New York State

Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to organizations dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes

The deadline to apply is 5 PM EDT on October 20, 2023

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.5 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, has announced that 501(c)(3) organizations in the state offering programs that support maternal health and wellness are encouraged to apply for grants from the health plan through 5 PM EDT on October 20, 2023 at fideliscare.org/maternal-grant.

According to the March of Dimes 2022 data report, 1 in 9 babies born in New York State were premature, and 1 in 11 babies were of low birthweight. The report also found that the preterm birth rate among Black women is 58% higher than all other women. Fidelis Care's grants are aimed at providing pre- and post-natal services to high-need, low-income mothers to improve these outcomes statewide.

"Fidelis Care understands the impact that maternal health has on the health of babies and entire families. That's why we're proud to offer grants designed to enable community-based organizations focused on maternal health to reach more mothers in need," said Fidelis Care CEO Thomas Halloran. "These grants will also play a vital role in ensuring mothers have the care, services, and resources they need – from quality and accessible prenatal care to important supplies such as car seats, formula, and diapers."

Grants of up to $20,000 will be awarded to eligible nonprofits that have 501(c)(3) status in New York State. Awards will be announced on or before November 30.

