Fidelis Care Now Offers Low-Cost Essential Plan in Clinton County

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSC: CNC), is pleased to announce a coverage area expansion of the Essential Plan into Clinton County, starting January 1, 2025. The Essential Plan aims to bridge the gap for those who may not qualify for Medicaid Managed Care but still need access to quality, low-cost health insurance.

The Essential Plan is available to eligible residents, whose income is up to 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Line ($37,650 annual income for an individual). The plan includes a wide range of benefits with no monthly premium. This expansion aligns with Fidelis Care's mission to ensure that everyone across New York State has access to high-quality, affordable health insurance.

The Essential Plan is designed to help individuals and families who fall into particular income categories, providing them with essential health benefits, including a $0 monthly premium, no deductible, low out of pocket costs, dental and vision coverage with $0 copay, and free preventive care. In addition to those benefits, the Essential Plan Offered by Fidelis Care includes a fitness reimbursement program, a variety of healthcare resources, and access to the plan's statewide network of high-quality providers.

Fidelis Care is committed to making the enrollment process as smooth as possible. Trained and knowledgeable representatives are available to assist and provide detailed information on how the Essential Plan can meet their healthcare needs.

Fidelis Care urges anyone in Clinton County without health coverage or anyone who falls within the new guidelines to contact Fidelis Care for assistance. For more information about the Essential Plan, visit https://www.fideliscare.org/essential-plan.

About Fidelis Care

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. With more than 2.4 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Fidelis Care