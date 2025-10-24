Fidelis Care Partners with Shatterproof to End Addiction Stigma

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.2 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, is proud to announce its partnership with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization committed to transforming addiction treatment and eliminating the stigma surrounding substance use disorder (SUD). This collaboration underscores Fidelis Care's dedication to compassionate care and meaningful community impact.

Fidelis Care is an official 2025 NYC Shatterproof Walk Community Resource Village Sponsor at Shatterproof's Walk to End Addiction Stigma on Saturday, October 25, in New York City. As part of this collaboration, Fidelis Care will form a team to walk alongside thousands in NYC to end addiction stigma and host a hub at the Walk, which will serve as a welcoming space for participants to connect with organizations that offer lifesaving resources, compassionate support, and pathways to hope and healing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fidelis Care as a partner in the 2025 NYC Shatterproof Walk to End Addiction Stigma. Their commitment to showing up—not just through sponsorship, but by walking and volunteering alongside our community—reflects the heart of what this movement is all about. Together, we're breaking down barriers, ending stigma, and ensuring that every person impacted by addiction feels seen, supported, and empowered," said Shannon Greene, Vice President of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at Shatterproof.

Substance use disorder affects millions of individuals and families across New York state and the nation. Stigma and misinformation often prevent people from seeking help. Shatterproof is leading efforts to change this narrative through education, advocacy, and community initiatives.

"Partnering with Shatterproof is a powerful collaboration and a shared mission," said Erik Lantier, LCSW, Director, Care Management, who is a leader on the End the Stigma initiative. "It reflects Fidelis Care's deep commitment to dismantling addiction stigma and uplifting the communities we serve. Through our walk team, volunteer efforts, and sponsorship, we proudly stand alongside Shatterproof to drive meaningful change and expand access to life-saving resources. We're not just supporting—we're showing up, walking, and volunteering to make a difference."

Together, Fidelis Care and Shatterproof aim to:

Improve access to quality addiction treatment

Educate communities about addiction and recovery, especially in underserved populations

Ensure addiction care is equitable, evidence-based, and stigma-free

Fidelis Care supports these efforts as part of its mission to transform health in the communities it serves. The partnership with Shatterproof reflects a shared commitment to breaking down stigma and supporting those affected by addiction.

