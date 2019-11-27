Fidelis Care Provides More Than 14,000 Coupons for Free Holiday Turkeys

REGO PARK, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again this year, Fidelis Care is providing coupons for free turkeys to help New York families have a hearty, healthy holiday meal. More than 14,000 coupons are being distributed to agencies, schools, and organizations that partner with Fidelis Care statewide. In turn, the coupons are given to families who benefit from extra support, particularly during the holidays.

"The holidays are a wonderful opportunity for Fidelis Care to give back to the communities and families we serve, working together with our partners across New York State," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "This is a special tradition that brightens people's lives during this time of year."

Since 2009, Fidelis Care has provided more than 125,000 coupons for free turkeys, in partnership with nearly 8,500 local organizations, benefiting residents across New York State.

Fidelis Care is committed to empowering communities across New York through initiatives that promote health and wellness. New York residents can find details about additional Fidelis Care events and programs at fideliscare.org.

