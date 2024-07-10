Fidelis Care Supports Expansion of New York State's Essential Plan Through Statewide Engagement Campaign

Expanded Eligibility Will Provide Access to High Quality, Affordable Health Insurance for Over 100,000 More New Yorkers

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care, a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSC: CNC), announced its commitment to educate the public about the increased eligibility of the Essential Plan, which aims to bridge the gap for those who may not qualify for Medicaid Managed Care but still need access to quality, low-cost health insurance. Expanded eligibility now makes the program available to more than 100,000 more New Yorkers.

NY State of Health, The Official Health Plan Marketplace recently expanded the eligibility of the Essential Plan to increase access to high-quality, affordable health insurance for low- and moderate-income individuals. New Yorkers whose income is up to 250 percent of the Federal Poverty Line ($37,650 annual income for an individual) may now be eligible for Essential Plan coverage.

"Everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. With the Essential Plan expansion, more people will be able to afford the care they need," said Fidelis Care Chief Operating Officer Andi Gillentine. "Fidelis Care Representatives are ready to assist New Yorkers who now qualify and may need help to enroll."

The Essential Plan's expanded eligibility provides an excellent opportunity for Fidelis Care to help more uninsured people get covered. Fidelis Care's trained and knowledgeable representatives – who speak more than 25 languages – will be available to explain the Essential Plan's costs, benefits, eligibility criteria, and enrollment process to people who need health insurance.

To educate the public on the Essential Plan, Fidelis Care will:

Host hundreds of informational events each month where Fidelis Care staff can answer questions and assist with the enrollment process.

Have Fidelis Care representatives available by phone, and in-person at more than 20 community offices and dozens of StreetSide RV locations throughout the state to provide support for those enrolling in the plan.

Distribute instructional flyers and materials across communities statewide to help people learn about the Essential Plan.

Raise awareness of the Essential Plan expansion through a comprehensive media campaign that includes social media and digital advertising to engage and educate individuals on the eligibility and benefits of the Essential Plan.

The Essential Plan is designed to help individuals and families who fall into particular income categories, providing them with essential health benefits, including a $0 monthly premium, no deductible, low out of pocket costs, dental and vision coverage with $0 copay, and free preventive care. In addition to those benefits, the Essential Plan Offered by Fidelis Care includes a fitness reimbursement program, a variety of healthcare resources, and access to the plan's statewide network of high- quality providers.

Fidelis Care urges anyone in New York State without health coverage or anyone who falls within the new guidelines to contact Fidelis Care for assistance. For more information about the Essential Plan, visit https://www.fideliscare.org/essential-plan.

