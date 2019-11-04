Fidelis Care's StreetSide RV Program Brings Health Insurance Enrollment to Local Neighborhoods

QUEENS, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care today announced the expansion and re-branding of its fleet of mobile vehicles at a special "reveal" event at Terrace on the Park, attended by more than 500 of the health plan's employees. Five new RVs have been added to the fleet of full-service mobile outreach centers, now called StreetSide.

With more than 39 StreetSide locations throughout the metropolitan area and Long Island, local residents will be able to apply for or renew coverage for themselves and their families in the neighborhoods where they live and work.

The StreetSide RVs feature a bold new design and the tagline, "Bringing Health Coverage to You," representing Fidelis Care's commitment to bringing ease and convenience to the health insurance enrollment and renewal process for New Yorkers. More than 9,000 individuals have already enrolled at the plan's RV locations this year.

"With more than 900,000 members in the greater New York City area, Fidelis Care is bringing health insurance education to local neighborhoods and making it as easy as possible to get coverage," said Pam Hassen, Chief Member Engagement Officer. "Fidelis Care's StreetSide program goes to the heart of neighborhoods where our staff understand local needs, speak the languages of the community, and promote health and wellness for children and adults of all ages."

With the Annual Election Period for Medicare and Open Enrollment for Qualified Health Plans through NY State of Health now underway, the StreetSide program makes it easy for individuals to apply for health insurance, learn about benefits, and have all their questions answered.

No appointments are necessary, although local residents can schedule a time to meet with a Fidelis Care Representative at a StreetSide location by calling 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547). Weekly updates about StreetSide RV locations will be posted on fideliscare.org/streetside and can be searched via the #streetside hashtag on Instagram.

About Fidelis Care:

Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 1.7 million members Statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Follow us on Instagram at @fideliscare and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare.

Contact: Maria J. Ramirez, Public Relations Manager mramire2@fideliscare.org

SOURCE Fidelis Care

Related Links

www.fideliscare.org

