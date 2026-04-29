Fidelity Building Services Group Expands South-Central Presence with Acquisition of MVH Industrial in Central Kentucky

HUNT VALLEY, MD, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) , one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, Emergency Power, and Energy Solutions, announces its acquisition of MVH Industrial , a Kentucky-based provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and general contracting services. This addition further advances Fidelity's nationwide expansion strategy, strengthening its ability to serve industrial and manufacturing clients with highly specialized capabilities.

"We are pleased to welcome MVH Industrial to the Fidelity family," says Dave Lanphar, Chief Executive Officer / Partner of Fidelity. "Our growth strategy continues to focus on partnering with premier companies that have strong technical expertise in new geographic markets. MVH Industrial's reputation for delivering quality complex projects for critical end markets and deep customer relationships makes them an ideal partner in our growing national platform."

Headquartered in Georgetown, Kentucky, MVH Industrial delivers a wide range of services supporting industrial clients, with particular expertise in manufacturing environments. They also specialize in complex, sole-source turn-key projects and critical infrastructure upgrades.

"Joining Fidelity marks an exciting new chapter for our company," says David Walden, President of MVH Industrial. "We've built our business around delivering high-quality, reliable solutions for our customers, and this partnership allows us to expand on that foundation. With Fidelity's resources and national reach, we are well-positioned to grow our capabilities, create new opportunities for our Team Members, and continue exceeding expectations for the clients we serve."

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity) is one of the nation's leading providers of HVAC/Mechanical Services, Building Automation, Emergency Power, and Energy Solutions serving the Commercial/Industrial, Mission-Critical, Government, Education, and Healthcare markets. Fidelity's leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, they share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

Founded in 1945 as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company, Fidelity helped introduce air conditioning and process cooling to a new marketplace. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, Fidelity has expanded its geographic footprint to more than 75 locations throughout the United States. With over 80 years of excellence and 3,200 Team Members, Fidelity remains obsessed with delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About MVH Industrial

MVH Industrial, A Fidelity Company, is a provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and general contracting services headquartered in Georgetown, Kentucky. The company supports commercial and industrial clients with a comprehensive range of services including HVAC/Mechanical system design & installation, industrial piping, plumbing, electrical systems, building automation, and custom sheet metal fabrication.

MVH Industrial specializes in complex turn-key project execution, including manufacturing, facility relocations, system retrofits, and operational upgrades. Its capabilities range from paint booth and furnace installations, medium voltage electrical work, energy management systems, and industrial machinery upgrades.

SOURCE Fidelity Building Services Group