Fidelity Investments and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Announce Partnership for Airport Business Center

"MHT is proud to partner with Fidelity Investments, an economic engine for the state of New Hampshire," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "This is more than a business center — it's an opportunity for our business community to continue thriving. The partnership between Fidelity Investments and the Airport will provide enhanced amenities for the traveling public, which aligns with our mission of connecting the businesses and communities of New Hampshire to the global economy."

This branding partnership is a great win for all parties. Fidelity Investments, a leading employer in New Hampshire, has over 5,800 associates in the state and is committed to a vibrant workforce in New Hampshire while supporting the community where associates work and live.

Fidelity Investments' Joe Murray, Vice President of Public Affairs said, "From 2019 to 2020, Fidelity Investments' associate base grew over 11% in New Hampshire. That commitment continues as we hire at all levels in 2021, with an emphasis on client-facing associates who are dedicated to helping customers meet their ever-changing financial needs today and in the future."

Murray added, "Whether current associates or customers are passing through the Airport on personal or professional travel, we look forward to connecting with them as host of the new Center. We also hope that prospective clients and associates will be interested in learning more about Fidelity Investments as they utilize the Business Center."

The Fidelity Investments Careers Business Center is a free amenity offered to travelers and includes various features such as free Wi-Fi, private and small group workstations, water stations and more. The Fidelity Careers Business Center will be open every day of the week from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting event has been scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. to officially kick off the new partnership and opening of the center.

ABOUT MANCHESTER-BOSTON REGIONAL AIRPORT

Strategically situated in the heart of New England, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is located less than fifty miles north of Boston, Massachusetts, and less than an hour's drive from the region's most popular ski areas, scenic seacoast beaches and peaceful lakefront resorts. MHT is the premier aviation gateway for the region. For more information, visit www.flymanchester.com.

ABOUT FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.1 trillion as of June 30, 2021, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers: helping more than 35 million people invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, as well as providing more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions with investment and technology solutions to drive growth. Privately held for 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 47,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit www.fidelity.com/about- fidelity/our-company.

Contact: Thomas J. Malafronte, A.A.E.

Deputy Airport Director

603-624-6539

[email protected]

SOURCE Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

