Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2021

UBS Mortgage Finance Conference, May 18, 2021 . The Company's President, Mike Nolan and Chief Financial Officer, Tony Park will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 pm ET on Tuesday May 18, 2021

Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference, May 18-19, 2021 . The Company's President, Mike Nolan , Chief Financial Officer, Tony Park , and F&G's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Blunt will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 am ET on Wednesday May 19, 2021

KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference, May 27, 2021

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through FNF's Investor Relations website at www.fnf.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

