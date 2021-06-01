Fidelity National Financial Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's evolving sustainability efforts inclusive of its policies, strategies, initiatives, and related performance.

Highlights from the 2020 Report:

20% of the FNF Board of Directors, 39% of FNF's Executive Team, and over 71% of our workforce are female

70% of FNF's Board of Directors are independent from management

Despite the challenging COVID-19 environment, FNF retained over 78% of our U.S. workforce

In 2020, FNF's corporate emissions footprint was 2,452 short tons CO2e, a 17% decline from the previous year

FNF's total waste footprint was 56 tons of waste, a 49% decline from the previous year. At the same time, FNF increased recycled waste by 46%

Continued investment, development and adoption of innovative technology programs resulting in nearly three quarters of our 2.9 million direct title transactions processed without a dependency on paper documents or printed images during 2020

FNF's technology initiatives with our recently announced inHere® Experience Platform is part of our commitment and ability to develop and adopt innovative technology in the title and real estate industries that can drive sustainability at scale

Chief Executive Officer of FNF, Randy Quirk commented, "Our work to address Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") issues is integral to who we are as a Company and more importantly, foundational to our success. At FNF, we continue to believe that building a sustainable business begins with being transparent about our business practices, corporate governance, environmental impact, and our commitments to our employees, customers and communities. Our 2020 report highlights our enhanced ESG efforts with the backdrop of COVID and other societal challenges driving renewed commitment towards our ESG strategy."

Access to the 2020 Sustainability Report.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.

FNF-G

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fnf.com

