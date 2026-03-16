Field Medical Names Mark A. Turco, MD, as Chief Executive Officer

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing second-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex ventricular and atrial arrhythmias, today announced the appointment of Mark A. Turco, MD, as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Mark A. Turco joins Field Medical as CEO.

Dr. Turco brings more than 30 years of leadership experience spanning venture-backed cardiovascular startups and executive roles within large-cap medical device organizations. He has led multiple clinical-stage companies through development and strategic transactions, building organizations positioned for long-term scale.

"Mark's unique background as a cardiologist, clinical trialist and an experienced medical device executive equips him well to guide Field Medical through this next phase of growth," said Ben Cannon, board member of Field Medical and member of the BioStar Capital and Cue Growth investment teams. "As we accelerate our clinical programs and strengthen our operational capabilities, his executive experience in advancing complex medical technologies across development, regulatory and commercialization milestones will enable disciplined execution and sustainable long-term value creation."

Dr. Turco served as president and CEO of JC Medical, Inc., where he led development of a dedicated transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system for aortic regurgitation that was acquired by Edwards Lifesciences in July 2024. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Medtronic and Covidien, serving as vice president and chief medical officer of the vascular and neurovascular franchises, and most recently served as president and CEO of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. A board-certified interventional cardiologist prior to transitioning to industry, Dr. Turco brings both clinical insight and operational experience to the leadership of Field Medical.

"I am honored to join Field Medical at this pivotal moment in its evolution," said Dr. Turco. "The company has built a differentiated PFA platform with the potential to meaningfully address significant unmet patient needs in both ventricular arrhythmias and atrial fibrillation. I look forward to partnering closely with the exceptional Field Medical team to rigorously advance our clinical programs and navigate regulatory pathways to meet our operational goals."

About Field Medical®, Inc.

Founded in 2022, Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Its FieldForce Ablation System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending™ energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication. In October 2025, the VCAS trial was published in Circulation.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

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