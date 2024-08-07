FIELD OF SCREAMS MARYLAND ANNOUNCES NEW SPINE-TINGLING ATTRACTIONS FOR UPCOMING HALLOWEEN SEASON

Exclusive Stitchy's Nightmare Factory Slated for One Weekend Only

OLNEY, Md., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Field of Screams Maryland, ranked the #1 Best Haunt in the Country by USA Today in 2022, is gearing up for yet another spooky season with new attractions—including Stitchy's Nightmare Factory; vignettes reflecting famous local ghost stories; and a new light canopy show set to a classic horror soundtrack. Due to record crowds last year, Field of Screams Maryland will open Friday, September 27 and run through Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Field of Screams Maryland, ranked the #1 Best Haunt in the Country by USA Today in 2022, is gearing up for yet another spooky season with new attractions—including Stitchy’s Nightmare Factory; vignettes reflecting famous local ghost stories; and a new light canopy show set to a classic horror soundtrack. Due to record crowds last year, Field of Screams Maryland will open Friday, September 27 and run through Saturday, November 2, 2024. Field of Screams Maryland, ranked #1 in USA Today’s Best Haunted Attractions in the country, features the famous Slaughter Factory Haunted House and 55 spine tingling attractions along the flagship Super Screams Haunted trail—a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods dotted with one pulse-pounding attraction after the next. The 18-acre compound also features more than 30 bonfires, games, and tasty concessions. Field of Screams Maryland is not appropriate for children under 12. Parental discretion is strongly advised. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org.

Stitchy's Nightmare Factory: For one weekend only—October 10-13, 2024—Stitchy the Clown, a Field of Screams Maryland legend, takes over the popular Slaughter Factory Haunted House alongside his minions to wreak havoc and create a living nightmare for only the most daring guests.

The new Cryptid Shack: From the mythical Blue Dog of Port Tobacco to Chessie, Maryland's own sea monster rumored to prowl Chesapeake Bay, step into a haunting tour through local ghost stories that refuse to die.

A new light canopy show will illuminate the grounds of Field of Screams Maryland with a spooky spectacle of lights and music. Lights will be synchronized with a haunting soundtrack that features familiar horror classics, setting the scene for an unforgettable night.

"We strive to deliver top thrills with the best horror actors, makeup artists and set designers who consistently provide our guests with an unmatched haunt experience," said Christian Cedillos, Creative Director for Field of Screams Maryland/Steelhead Events. "Our record-breaking attendance year over year is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering a horror movie level event."

Field of Screams Maryland features the famous Slaughter Factory Haunted House and 55 spine tingling attractions along the flagship Super Screams Haunted trail—a one-hour walk through dark, cold, sinister woods dotted with one pulse-pounding attraction after the next, including the new Steelhead Asylum, where the lingering spirits of madness remain eternally trapped in smoke and flames. The 18-acre compound also features more than 30 bonfires, games, and tasty concessions. Field of Screams Maryland is not appropriate for children under 12. Parental discretion is strongly advised. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.screams.org. General admission tickets start at $24.

Field of Screams Maryland benefits the Olney Boys and Girls Club and is located at OBGC Community Park at 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney, MD just 30 minutes from Washington DC, downtown Baltimore and Northern Virginia. Follow Field of Screams Maryland on Facebook and Instagram @fieldofscreamsmaryland.

Steelhead Events SteelheadEvents.com has produced Field of Screams Maryland for more than 23 years, notably winning A&E's prestigious Haunted House Design/Build Competition and USA Today's #1 Ranked Haunted Attraction in the country. The company also produces Winter City Lights, an immersive holiday lights event topping Best Of lists for local and national media outlets, including House Beautiful magazine. Visit wintercitylights.com for more information.

