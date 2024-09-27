Fielding Graduate University Provost Wendi S. Williams, Ph.D., Elected 2026 APA President

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost and Senior Vice President of Fielding Graduate University, Wendi S. Williams, Ph.D., has been elected as the 2026 President of the American Psychological Association (APA).

APA is one of the world's largest and most prestigious professional organizations dedicated to the advancement of psychology. Williams has been involved with the APA for over 16 years and brings extensive experience in executive leadership and governance in academic and nonprofit organizational leadership throughout her career.

Wendi Williams, Ph.D. (Credit: Ashleigh Bing Photography)

Leveraging her psychology, advocacy, and education expertise in wellness in work and leadership context for diverse populations, Williams will focus on the core tenets of her campaign platform and work, Radically Well Together.

"I do not take lightly the awesome responsibility, the obligation, but most importantly, the opportunity to lead and strive for an inclusive, equity-centered psychology that envisions wellness as a priority, as our birthright," said Williams. "Wellness as a manifestation of justice; our commitments as a society to 'do right by one another' and the incredible resource of the field of psychology to support us in making that so. I look forward to the work that I will do with our colleagues across our wonderful association to ensure that we continue to give our psychology away and make the world a better place with it!"

Since 2022, Williams has been Provost and Senior Vice President at Fielding, where she has spearheaded several academic and other initiatives. In 2023, Fielding's APA accreditation for its clinical psychology program was renewed for an additional 10 years.

Williams will serve as 2025 APA president-elect before commencing her presidency on Jan. 1, 2026.

"I want to extend my sincere congratulations to Provost Williams for earning the trust of the members of the most significant national association dedicated to advancing psychology to benefit society," said Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D., Fielding's President. "Fielding is proud that our Provost and Senior Vice President has been elected as APA's next President, as she will lead APA with strong leadership and a compelling vision."

Williams earned a BS in psychology from the University of California, Davis; an MA in general psychology from Pepperdine University; and a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Georgia State University.

Learn more about Williams' work at www.drwendiwilliams.com. Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu.

