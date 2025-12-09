FIELDING UNIVERSITY PRESS PUBLISHES ELEVEN CASE STUDIES IN HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How can human beings flourish in today's volatile world? Eleven case studies, written by doctoral graduates of Fielding Graduate University's Human Development Ph.D. program, address the topic from a variety of angles in Human Development Today (Fielding University Press, ISBN: 979-8991258067; $28.95).

Human Development Today published by Fielding University Press, 2025
The chapters examine ideas such as women's lived experiences of intuition; the developmental stages of hope; the growing incidence of dementia in the workplace; the experience of mothers trying to balance their athletic training with motherhood; and the role of the Human Growth Compass in applied coaching. Other chapters address equity in the workplace; the maternal identity development of South Asian American women; how international migration can affect the mental and physical well-being of African Americans; and the unique experiences of immigrant professionals seeking licensure in the United States. The authors also examine how gratitude can transform workplace performance and the experiences of motherhood in academia. The book features an opening chapter on human development theories by Professor Emerita Judith Stevens-Long.

Fielding's Human Development program encompasses a multidisciplinary academic field that explores how people grow, change, and adapt throughout their lifespan—from infancy to old age. Rooted in psychology, sociology, biology, anthropology, and education, it aims to comprehend the intricate interplay between individual potential and social environments.

Human Development Today is now available in print for $28.95 (or $9.95 for Kindle) on Amazon.

菲尔丁大学出版社出版了11个关于人类发展的案例研究

菲尔丁大学出版社出版了11个关于人类发展的案例研究

人类如何在当今动荡的世界中蓬勃发展？ 11个案例研究由Fielding Graduate University人类开发博士课程的博士毕业生撰写，从 Human Development Today （ Fielding University Press ， ISBN ： 979-8991258067 ...
Fielding University Press 出版有關人類發展領域的十一篇案例研究

Fielding University Press 出版有關人類發展領域的十一篇案例研究

在今日動盪的世界中，人類如何才能茁壯發展？《 Human Development Today》（由 Fielding University Press 出版，ISBN：979-8991258067；價格：$28.95）收錄了 Fielding Graduate University...
