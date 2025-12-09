FIELDING UNIVERSITY PRESS PUBLISHES ELEVEN CASE STUDIES IN HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How can human beings flourish in today's volatile world? Eleven case studies, written by doctoral graduates of Fielding Graduate University's Human Development Ph.D. program, address the topic from a variety of angles in Human Development Today (Fielding University Press, ISBN: 979-8991258067; $28.95).

Human Development Today published by Fielding University Press, 2025

The chapters examine ideas such as women's lived experiences of intuition; the developmental stages of hope; the growing incidence of dementia in the workplace; the experience of mothers trying to balance their athletic training with motherhood; and the role of the Human Growth Compass in applied coaching. Other chapters address equity in the workplace; the maternal identity development of South Asian American women; how international migration can affect the mental and physical well-being of African Americans; and the unique experiences of immigrant professionals seeking licensure in the United States. The authors also examine how gratitude can transform workplace performance and the experiences of motherhood in academia. The book features an opening chapter on human development theories by Professor Emerita Judith Stevens-Long.

Fielding's Human Development program encompasses a multidisciplinary academic field that explores how people grow, change, and adapt throughout their lifespan—from infancy to old age. Rooted in psychology, sociology, biology, anthropology, and education, it aims to comprehend the intricate interplay between individual potential and social environments.

Human Development Today is now available in print for $28.95 (or $9.95 for Kindle) on Amazon.

