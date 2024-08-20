Fielding President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D., Delivering Keynote Speech at ITLC in Italy in September

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding's President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D., will deliver the opening-day keynote speech at the International Transformative Learning Conference (ITLC) on Sept. 11 at the University of Siena, Italy.

A renowned public speaker, leader, scholar, practitioner, and activist, Dr. Rogers' presentation centers on "From Disorientation to Reorientation: How Transformative Learning Can Energize Global Environmental Solutions."

President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D.

This conversation focuses on the middle ground that can lead humanity to solve the biggest problem we face: a runaway global environmental crisis. We can define this middle ground using an analogy from nature. This middle ground is the space of transformation. Watch the preview video here: www.katrinarogers.com/what-s-happening-now.

A reflection and discussion session will be hosted concluding the keynote speech.

"The state of the earth's environment tends to provoke two reactions: despair and denial," Dr. Rogers said. "Neither of these feelings helps us engage in actions that lead to a remedy. The answer lies in the great middle ground between these two reactions, an energized middle ground where the great transformation of human society can and is taking place. Together, we can ignite hope and continue these conversations not only at the ITLC conference in Italy but for years and decades to come. We will also gather on the 23rd anniversary of Sept. 11. Together, we can honor the resilience and unity that emerged from that tragic day as we collaborate on solutions for a better world."

The International Transformative Learning Conference engages scholars, professionals and citizens from many countries and communities around the globe. It serves as a meeting and reconnection point for friends and colleagues, presenters and participants, scholars and practitioners to dialogue about the evolving field of transformative learning theory and education. The 2024 conference theme is "Getting Transformation into Good Trouble: Making New Spaces of Possibility with Community and in Practice." Learn more at itlc2024.intertla.org.

Learn more about Dr. Katrina Rogers at www.katrinarogers.com. Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu.

For 50 years, Fielding Graduate University has been educating leaders, scholars and practitioners for a more just and sustainable world. An accredited nonprofit leader, we combine face‐to‐face and online learning, delivering graduate education that fosters individual development, community collaboration and societal engagement. Taught by faculty representing a breadth of scholarship and practice, our rigorous curriculum offers courses and degrees in psychology, leadership, and education for professionals living and working anywhere in the world. Learn more at fielding.edu.

