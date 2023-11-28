FieldWare Expands Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Orion Communications, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FieldWare, a leading provider of criminal justice software solutions for judicial and community supervision agencies, announced today its acquisition of Orion Communications -- a leader in operational workforce management SaaS software for public safety. This strategic partnership underscores FieldWare's commitment to provide cutting-edge technologies that improve workforce efficiencies for a wide range of criminal justice practitioners.

Renowned for its comprehensive suite of case management and remote check-in software, FieldWare is now poised to serve law enforcement, fire and correctional personnel by adding Orion's SaaS software to its portfolio. Orion has served public safety agencies nationwide over the past two decades by automating complex schedules, payroll, asset assignments and training processes based on each customer's unique policies.

FieldWare CEO, Scott Grundberg, emphasized the significance of this alliance stating, "At FieldWare, our mission has always centered on spearheading advanced technological solutions for the justice and community supervision domains. Aligning with Orion is a testament to our vision of providing a comprehensive suite of solutions for a wider range of public sector personnel.  By merging FieldWare's strengths with Orion's expertise, it sets the stage for transformative offerings that result in operational efficiencies and cost-effectiveness for our clients."

While specific terms of the acquisition remain confidential, the acquisition promises exciting prospects for both companies and their clients. Ultimately, FieldWare intends to seamlessly incorporate Orion's technological capabilities to offer an all-encompassing solution that addresses the multifaceted needs of various agencies.

"This is an exciting time for Orion to join forces with FieldWare," states Leslie DeLatte, Orion's President. "Our existing and new customers can expect to see benefits immediately as we take our solutions to expanded levels that will increase their impact on daily workforce operations." 

This acquisition marks the continuation of FieldWare's expansion vision, with a focus on future acquisition alignments that will serve the public sector well into the future.

Chuck Haling, FieldWare's President added, "The acquisition of Orion Communications brings together two outstanding teams, each brimming with talent and expertise. This union represents more than a corporate transaction; it signifies the fusion of creative minds, innovators, and industry leaders. FieldWare and Orion share a common commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in our fields, and we're eager to leverage our collective talents to drive innovation, develop cutting-edge solutions, and deliver excellence to our clients in the justice and public safety sectors."

About FieldWare
Pioneering software solutions for the justice and community supervision sectors, FieldWare offers a suite of unmatched tools and services. With an emphasis on exceptional user experience and scalability, FieldWare seamlessly integrates with over 50 state, county, and local systems, serving numerous prestigious agencies.

About Orion Communications
Orion is an operational workforce management SaaS software provider, dedicated to providing solutions for the Federal, State and Local public safety workforce that results in operational and administrative efficiencies.  A certified GSA MAS contract holder, Orion is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Visit our website to learn more.

Contact:  Chuck Haling
FieldWare, LLC
https://fieldware.com/
847.980.8832
[email protected]

SOURCE FieldWare

