Fierce Healthcare Names Talkiatry a "Fierce 15" Company of 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry, a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, announced today that Fierce Healthcare has named it one of 2024's "Fierce 15" healthcare companies. The annual special report features the most innovative private healthcare companies looking to change the face of the industry.

"It's an honor to be featured in the 'Fierce 15' list with so many other visionary healthcare leaders," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "We would not be here without our dedicated team members, who have devoted countless hours caring for patients across the country. They're the driving force behind our mission to expand access to quality mental health care."

With more than 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists available to treat child, adolescent, adult, and geriatric psychiatric issues including ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, OCD, and PTSD, Talkiatry provides patients with virtual care that was previously limited or nonexistent to many regions and populations. Expanding to 43 states during the past year, Talkiatry covers more than 70% of commercial lives in the US through partnerships with 60+ insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield , Aetna , United Healthcare , Cigna , and Humana . Medicare patients can also access Talkiatry's telepsychiatry care. Most visits cost patients $30 or less after insurance (*Includes all types of patient costs: copayment, deductible, and coinsurance. Excludes no-shows and includes $0 payments).

"For the past six years, we have assessed hundreds of private companies for inclusion in the 'Fierce 15' special report. The selection spans diverse sectors within the industry, from primary care and health payers to health technology and AI-enabled software," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "Our special report celebrates innovation and creativity in the face of intense competition."

