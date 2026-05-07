Fifteen Attorneys at Block O'Toole & Murphy Recognized by Super Lawyers for 2026 New York Metro Area

NEW YORK, May. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen attorneys at the premier New York law firm Block O'Toole & Murphy (BOM) have been named to the New York Metro Super Lawyers or Rising Stars lists for 2026.

Each year, Super Lawyers chooses attorneys from more than 70 practice areas across the United States to be included in these exclusive lists.

Attorneys on the Super Lawyers list represent the top 5% of lawyers in their region and respective practice areas. This year, eight BOM attorneys were acknowledged in the New York Metro Personal Injury Plaintiff category, including Partners Jeffrey A. Block, Daniel P. O'Toole, Stephen J. Murphy, Frederick C. Aranki, S. Joseph Donahue, Michael J. Hurwitz, Scott C. Occhiogrosso, and David L. Scher. Partner Christina Mercado was also recognized in the New York Metro Appellate practice area.

Super Lawyers also publishes an annual Rising Stars list, which recognizes the top 2.5% of attorneys who are under 40 or have only been practicing for less than 10 years. Partner Pawel P. Wierzbicki and Associates Olga Baginski, Aaron R. Fishkin, Kristian Krober, and Gabriela M. Pulla were all again selected to Rising Stars this year, and Associate James Coscia was named to the list for the first time.

In addition to being named New York Metro Super Lawyers, Managing Partners Daniel P. O'Toole and Stephen J. Murphy were both included on the New York Metro Top 100 list. This honor is only reserved for the top 100 attorneys across all practice areas in the region. Mr. Murphy has been on the list each year since 2021; Mr. O'Toole has been on the list since 2024.

BOM was also added to Super Lawyers' list of 2026 New York Metro Top Firms for Personal Injury Plaintiffs, recognizing the firm as one of the best of its kind in the region. Only firms with five Super Lawyers or Rising Stars selectees from the same practice area are eligible for this honor.

Super Lawyers evaluates attorneys through a rigorous research and peer review process. Attorneys can only be nominated by another licensed attorney in the state, and each nominee is assessed using 12 indicators drawn from peer input and professional achievements. These include verdicts and settlements, honors and awards, bar activity, pro bono work, and scholarly lectures or writings.

Super Lawyers' goal is to help connect people in need of legal representation with the best attorneys available to them.

About Block O'Toole & Murphy

Block O'Toole & Murphy is a top personal injury law firm serving victims who have been hurt because of another party's negligence. The firm has recovered over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients hurt in car crashes, construction accidents, and other personal injury cases. For a free consultation, call 212-736-5300 or visit https://www.blockotoole.com/

SOURCE Block O'Toole & Murphy