Fifth annual EmbraceCLE Challenge shatters records, raises $1.2 million in total funding for Northeast Ohio nonprofits

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Pet Insurance marks a significant milestone as its fifth annual EmbraceCLE Community Challenge brings the total funds generated to $1.2 million for Northeast Ohio nonprofits since the challenge's inception in 2020. The EmbraceCLE Community Challenge is an annual fundraising competition organized by Embrace Pet Insurance. This event brings together local nonprofits to raise funds for their missions, with top-performing organizations earning additional cash prizes from Embrace Pet Insurance.

2024 EmbraceCLE Community Challenge

This year, with a record-breaking collective effort, 15 nonprofit organizations raised $265,015, with an additional $80,000 donated by Embrace, demonstrating the challenge's continued growth and impact.

Brian Macias, CEO of Embrace Pet Insurance, reflects on the journey: "When we launched the EmbraceCLE Challenge as a response to the pandemic, it was a small step aimed at supporting our community during uncertain times. Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine it would grow to this scale, cumulatively raising $1.2 million. Each year, we've seen it gain momentum, enabling us to contribute significantly to the vital work of local nonprofits. We're committed to enhancing this initiative, reaching more organizations, and making an even greater impact in the years to come."

This milestone is particularly meaningful given Northeast Ohio's economic landscape, where contributions can have a profound impact. Statistics show that the region grapples with higher poverty rates and lower employment compared to national averages, making the funds raised through EmbraceCLE not just helpful but essential.

The top fundraisers, recognized in two categories based on their annual revenue, received $15,000 for first place, $10,000 for second place, and $5,000 for third place in each category. Additionally, up to $20,000 in bonus prizes were awarded by Embrace for weekly challenges throughout the competition.

The Big Dogs:

First Place: Rescue Village

Rescue Village Second Place: One of a Kind Pet Rescue

One of a Kind Pet Rescue Third Place: Red Oak Camp

Small but Mighty:

First Place: Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups

Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups Second Place: Cleveland Angels

Cleveland Angels Third Place: Friends of CITY DOGS Cleveland

"Rescue Village is inspired and energized by the donors who helped us win first place in the 'Big Dogs' category of the 2024 EmbraceCLE Community Challenge. We are grateful for the opportunity to raise money and awareness alongside many great causes across Northeast Ohio. The EmbraceCLE Challenge helped Rescue Village support Alvin the cat's specialized surgery and so many other rescue animals needing medical care and shelter," said Kenneth Clarke, executive director of Rescue Village, highlighting the significant impact these funds have made.

For more details about the transformative work of the winners and the EmbraceCLE Community Challenge, visit Embrace's Giving Back page.

For more information about Embrace Pet Insurance, visit embracepetinsurance.com

