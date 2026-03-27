Fifth Corner and Headwall Investments Expand Alamo Heights Presence with Stewart Center Acquisition

SAN ANTONIO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Corner and Headwall Investments announced the acquisition of Stewart Center, a 53,000-square-foot office and retail property located at 5108 Broadway Street in Alamo Heights, TX through a joint venture.

Situated along the Broadway corridor, one of San Antonio's most established commercial districts, Stewart Center occupies a prominent corner within a highly connected and desirable neighborhood. Long a steady presence within the community, the property is entering a new phase under new ownership, with plans for a series of thoughtful upgrades, including enhancements to the exterior and overall environment.

Stewart Center aligns with Fifth Corner's broader investment strategy, which focuses on well-located, community-embedded retail environments with long-term relevance. As Managing Partner Tenel Tayar noted, the firm is drawn to "Irreplaceable Corners™, places that are well-located, highly visible, and already embedded in the fabric of their communities," adding that Stewart Center presents "a clear opportunity to thoughtfully build on its strong foundation."

For Headwall Investments, the acquisition represents a continuation of its focus on high-quality assets within its home market. Founder, President & CEO George Wommack described the opportunity as "exactly the type of investment we get excited about – high quality real estate right here in our own backyard," noting the property's strong fundamentals and highly connected location, as well as a clear path to enhancing long-term value for both tenants and the surrounding community.

The acquisition builds on recent momentum between the two firms, following their work on Sunset Ridge, a nearby retail project in Alamo Heights, and reflects a shared approach to identifying and executing on well-positioned opportunities within high-performing submarkets. The transaction was sourced by Jess Dickie, Vice President at Fifth Corner, and completed off-market through an established broker relationship, with the deal executed shortly after initial introduction.

Leasing efforts will be led by Shop Companies, which has been engaged to support the long-term positioning of the property, with a focus on maintaining a cohesive and high-quality environment aligned with the surrounding community.

The acquisition of Stewart Center further expands both firms' presence in San Antonio and reinforces their continued confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the Broadway corridor.

About Fifth Corner

Fifth Corner is a retail investment firm centered on the acquisition and stewardship of Irreplaceable Corners™, high-visibility retail assets with durable demand and strong community presence. The firm targets strategic retail locations across key U.S. markets, combining disciplined investment practices with a commitment to long-term value creation.

About Headwall Investments

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio, Texas-based thematic commercial real estate sponsor specializing in the acquisition, development, and redevelopment of shopping centers and experiential real estate in major metropolitan areas across Texas. For more information, visit headwallinvestments.com or call 210-343-2186.

Media Contact for Headwall Investments, LLC:

Henry Vaughan

Vice President – Investor Relations

(210) 343-2186

SOURCE Headwall Investments, LLC