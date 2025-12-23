Headwall Investments Acquires Sunset Ridge Shopping Center in San Antonio, TX

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a Texas-based commercial real estate investment and development firm specializing in neighborhood shopping centers and urban infill opportunities, has closed on the off-market acquisition of Sunset Ridge Shopping Center in San Antonio, TX in a joint venture with Houston-based Fifth Corner.

Sunset Ridge Shopping Center, San Antonio, TX

Situated in a high-barrier submarket serving the tri-city area of Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills, and Olmos Park, Sunset Ridge is a landmark 1951 retail center and one of the region's most established neighborhood destinations. This marks the first time the property has changed hands since 2003.

For more than seven decades, Sunset Ridge has anchored an affluent trade area with strong daily demand patterns, entrenched neighborhood identity, multigenerational patronage, and a location that has endured over time.

"This generational asset represents the kind of premier retail opportunity that aligns perfectly with our long-term conviction in high-quality, community-serving centers in Texas' strongest submarkets," said George J. Wommack, Founder, President & CEO of Headwall Investments. "Our San Antonio roots and headquarters just minutes from the property provide unique on-the-ground insight, and partnering with a firm like Fifth Corner—whose track record in landmark retail is exceptional—positions us ideally to steward this center thoughtfully for the next generation."

The partnership combines Headwall's deep local expertise with Fifth Corner's proven approach to preserving and enhancing legacy retail properties. Together, the firms plan to build on Sunset Ridge's enduring relevance through careful curation and stewardship that honors its community connection while ensuring continued vitality.

Headwall continues to pursue select opportunities that complement its focused strategy in convenience-oriented neighborhood retail across Texas' major markets.

Headwall Investments is a Texas-based thematic real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and operation of unanchored neighborhood shopping centers. With a growing portfolio concentrated across the state's major markets, Headwall leverages disciplined underwriting, local expertise, and operational excellence to deliver durable investor returns while revitalizing community-serving retail environments.

Fifth Corner is a retail investment firm centered on the acquisition and stewardship of Irreplaceable Corners™, high-visibility retail assets with durable demand and strong community presence. The firm targets strategic retail locations across key U.S. markets, combining disciplined investment practices with a commitment to long-term value creation.

