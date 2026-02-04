Headwall Investments Closes 23rd Unanchored Shopping Center Acquisition, Surpassing $120M in Equity Deployed and $300M in Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Headwall Investments, a privately held commercial real estate investment and development firm specializing in unanchored neighborhood shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of Louetta Retail Center, a well-located convenience retail shopping center situated within a primary retail node of the northwest Houston submarket at 10130 Louetta Road, Houston, Texas 77070. The purchase represents the firm's 23rd unanchored shopping center acquisition and continues its steady expansion across the state's most resilient and high-growth retail markets.

Louetta Retail Center, Houston, TX

Positioned along one of the area's key commercial thoroughfares, the center serves a dense and established residential trade area and benefits from strong visibility, consistent traffic, and durable local demand. The property also presents an opportunity to further elevate its presence through a targeted capital improvement plan focused on enhancing the overall aesthetic of the exterior, as well as through strategic leasing and tenant merchandising initiatives.

"Louetta Retail Center exemplifies the type of property we prioritize — centers that have immense potential and are strategically located for consumer convenience," said Sam Peacock, Executive Vice President of Headwall Investments. "The property's location within a primary retail corridor and surrounding demographics align incredibly well with our long-term strategy in the major Texas markets and represents a phenomenal asset to close out our unanchored shopping center portfolio."

The acquisition was sourced and facilitated by Matt Maglothin of Altrue Capital. Altrue Capital's contribution was critical to the execution of this transaction.

"I am incredibly proud of our team and the portfolio we've built since we launched our unanchored neighborhood shopping center acquisition strategy in the summer of 2020," added George Wommack, Founder, President & CEO. "What started as one shopping center in the San Antonio market has turned into a portfolio of over 20 premium assets across the state of Texas, encompassing over 300,000 SF and over 140 tenant spaces. We look forward to the next iteration of this strategy and continuing our work to enrich lives and strengthen all the communities we serve."

ABOUT HEADWALL INVESTMENTS

Headwall Investments is a Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and operation of unanchored neighborhood shopping centers. With a growing portfolio concentrated across the state's fastest-expanding markets, Headwall leverages disciplined underwriting, local expertise, and operational excellence to deliver durable investor returns while revitalizing community-serving retail environments.

For more information on Headwall Investments, please visit www.headwallinvestments.com or call (210) 343-2186.

About Altrue Capital

Altrue Capital is a real estate investment firm that specializes in identifying high-potential investment opportunities where risk-adjusted returns are maximized. Our approach focuses on acquiring properties in prime locations with excess demand and limited supply, positioning our portfolio to benefit from market imbalances. We leverage data-driven insights and market analysis to pinpoint emerging neighborhoods and high-demand sectors, ensuring long-term value creation for our investors.

For more information on Altrue Capital, please visit www.altruecapital.com

