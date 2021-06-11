Fighting the Cybersecurity Threat: MIT xPRO Launches New Professional Certification in Cybersecurity in Collaboration with Emeritus

BOSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With ransomware, malware, phishing and other cyber-attacks threatening the security of companies, government entities, and organizations across the globe, a timely new Professional Certificate in Cybersecurity will launch on June 30 from MIT xPRO. The intensive 24-week online learning program, delivered through Emeritus, trains professionals to mitigate and combat digital security threats, and builds upon recognized security principles from the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST).

Led by eight faculty from MIT's Sloan School of Management and its Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), the new MIT xPro Cybersecurity course will begin with a study of baseline fundamentals, setting the stage for deeper dives into offensive and defensive methods and practices. It also covers hardware and software threats, cloud security, cryptography, privacy concerns, and legal responsibilities, and provides the framework, scope of knowledge, and tools to equip individuals for cybersecurity jobs worldwide.

"With more than 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the United States, and more than four million globally, there is a dire need for well-educated and highly skilled cybersecurity professionals across both the private and public sectors," said Dr. Keri Pearlson, Executive Director of the research group Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS). "We are proud to play an important role in helping train a vital future workforce, with highly specific skills and knowledge."

Delivered through Emeritus, the course engages learners through online video lectures, interactive text lessons, and practical exercises based on real case scenarios. Coursework will be supplemented by guest speakers from within the industry, and potential employers seeking promising job candidates. Of particular note, the course – which requires a commitment of 15-20 hours per week – includes personalized feedback from experienced cybersecurity practitioners in a supportive environment, as well as live weekly office hours with program facilitators, career coaches, and industry mentors.

"It is evident that cybersecurity threats are not only on the rise, but, increasingly, have the grave potential to significantly upend daily lives and routines," said Lisa Rohrer, Head of University Partnerships for Emeritus. "We are pleased to once again collaborate with MIT on a world-class affordable and accessible program that helps answer the call for highly trained individuals who can help businesses and government entities, alike, protect against what are truly significant threats."

MIT xPRO: Professional Certificate in Cybersecurity is geared for both those without prior experience, and those with a working knowledge of computer science who want to specialize in protective standards. The course is now open for application; to learn more, visit https://executive-ed.xpro.mit.edu/professional-certificate-cybersecurity.

