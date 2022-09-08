FIGmd, an MRO Company, Provides APP Reporting with PerformancePathway™ for ACOs

End-to-end technology and service solution lifts the burden of clinical data extraction, patient deduplication, measure validation, and eCQMs/MIPS CQMs submission for ACOs

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIGmd, an MRO company, announces the latest release of PerformancePathway for ACOs, an end-to-end technology and service solution that successfully provides Electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQMs) and MIPS CQMs from a variety of EHRs for multiple ACOs. With the PerformancePathway solution, FIGmd was one of a few vendors that provided an end-to-end solution for CMS Advanced Performance Pathway (APP) reporting. PerformancePathway is EHR-agnostic with capabilities to extract, normalize disparate data sources, deduplicate patient records, validate measures and submit for any internal or external quality performance program including both web interface and APP reporting.

From the leading clinical data acquisition provider, FIGmd, PerformancePathway provides a comprehensive quality performance reporting solution for ACOs. With over 12 years of clinical data experience, a scalable infrastructure and ACO quality payment program expertise, the PerformancePathway solution meets the needs of ACOs and prepares them for future quality performance requirements.

"This integrated solution drives meaningful, strategic value by allowing ACOs to optimize value-based care and focus on their core missions," said Jason Brown, Chief Executive Officer at MRO. "There is a massive amount of data that needs to be validated for optimal quality performance, and our PerformancePathway solution positions our clients to better serve their patient communities."

Key takeaways have been touted by current ACOs that have successfully submitted through the implementation of PerformancePathway. Other ACOs should take under advisement:

Don't jump in headfirst without understanding current performance standings.

Establish functionality now, to compare eCQMs and MIPS CQMs, while there is flexibility in how to submit, and before the web interface is no longer available for the 2025 performance year.

Review and evaluate the entire deduplicated population to gain confidence and leadership agreement in selecting the appropriate measures for submittal.

MRO acquired FIGmd in 2021, and the combined organization leverages an industry-leading, proprietary clinical data extraction tool, interfacing with more than 200 EHR and practice management systems that contain the necessary clinical data elements ACOs need to calculate quality performance measures.

Learn more about PerformancePathway for ACOs at https://www.figmd.com/aco/performance-pathway.php.

About FIGmd, an MRO Company

MRO, a leading clinical data release platform and the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions since 2013, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide solutions for the secure, compliant, and efficient exchange of clinical information. As a single source technology and service provider for health systems and providers, MRO's EHR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer-provider interoperability, audit and denial management, clinical registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging nearly 200,000 providers, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

CONTACT: Stephanie Kindlick, [email protected]

SOURCE MRO