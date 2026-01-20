MRO Releases 2026 State of the Industry Report

Report examines policy disruption, market pressures, and how smarter use of clinical data can drive resilience, trust, and growth

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO today announced the release of its 2026 State of the Industry: Navigating Health Policy and Market Shifts With Smarter Data report, offering healthcare leaders a forward-looking analysis of the policy, regulatory, and economic forces reshaping care delivery and a clear point of view on how clinical data can serve as a strategic advantage in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Drawing on original survey data from healthcare executives and consumers, as well as policy and market analysis, the report explores the ripple effects of sweeping legislative changes, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), heightened regulatory enforcement around interoperability and privacy, funding uncertainty for research, and rising cost pressures tied to tariffs. Together, these forces are redefining how healthcare organizations fund, deliver, and sustain care in 2026 and beyond.

"The healthcare industry is entering a pivotal moment," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "Policy shifts, financial pressure, and rising patient expectations are converging at a scale we haven't seen in years. Our research shows that organizations that treat clinical data as a strategic asset, not just a compliance requirement will be best positioned to protect margins, maintain trust, and continue advancing care."

Key insights from the report include:

Policy and financial pressure are accelerating change. Healthcare leaders expect the OBBBA to significantly impact Medicaid revenue and operating margins, with 72% expressing concern about its organizational impact. Many are already revising care delivery models and operational strategies in response.

Interoperability and enforcement are intensifying. CMS and HHS are placing renewed emphasis on data sharing, privacy, and patient access — backed by increased enforcement activity. An industry survey found that nearly one-third of health IT leaders cite fragmented systems as a major barrier to interoperability, underscoring the need for secure, centralized clinical data management.

Value-based care continues to expand. More than 60% of healthcare organizations increased participation in value-based care programs in 2025, and 28% of hospital and health system leaders plan to expand further in response to policy and financial pressures. Reliable, high-quality clinical data remains the foundation for success.

Patients are worried about affordability and quality. Nearly two-thirds of consumers surveyed expressed concern about rising out-of-pocket costs tied to tariffs, and 74% believe these pressures could affect their provider's ability to deliver quality care — perceptions that may influence care-seeking behavior and loyalty.

Across each of these challenges, the report points to clinical data as the common denominator for resilience, with 81% of organizations planning to use clinical data to inform or assess the strategies they are considering. From powering value-based care and reducing administrative burden, to enabling new research pathways and strengthening patient trust, smarter use of clinical data allows organizations to make informed decisions amid volatility.

"As healthcare leaders plan for what comes next, data will be the difference between reactive change and intentional strategy," added Matt Wildman, Chief Commercial Officer at MRO. "This report is designed to help healthcare leaders understand what's happening across the industry, and how to leverage smarter data to move forward with confidence."

The 2026 State of the Industry report is available now. Read the full report here.

