FII Institute Announces the Second Annual FII PRIORITY Miami Summit for 2024

MIAMI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FII Institute is thrilled to announce the return of the FII PRIORITY Miami summit, themed 'On the Edge of a New Frontier'.

This prestigious event is set to take place on February 22-23, 2024, at the Faena Hotel & Forum, Miami Beach.

Building on the inaugural event's success, FII PRIORITY Miami 2024 aims to be a pivotal platform for global leaders, investors, CEOs, entrepreneurs, scientists, cultural figures, media, and FII Institute members.

This year's summit offers an interactive program, focusing on disruptive technologies and fostering innovation for investment and societal betterment. It is an opportunity to explore and discuss how cutting-edge advancements in AI, robotics, healthcare, finances and sustainability can be harmoniously integrated into our global society.

Central to the summit's objectives is bridging the Americas to global markets and addressing key challenges for a thriving future. In Miami's dynamic entrepreneurial and vibrant corporate landscape, the summit will facilitate critical discussions on international markets and innovative global ecosystem integration.

Guided by insights from the FII PRIORITY Compass report, speakers and attendees will tackle urgent global issues identified in the report, including the cost of living, social inclusion, and technology challenges. These discussions are more relevant than ever, as economic growth and advanced technologies evolve, presenting humanity with pivotal choices that impact sustainable progress and well-being.

The event is set to host over 1000 business and finance leaders, making it a not-to-be-missed opportunity for networking and collaborative engagement in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic cities.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute, emphasizes the summit's crucial role: "As we convene some of the brightest minds across various sectors, our focus will be on responsible decision-making in investment and economic growth. This summit is a stepping stone towards shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future."

About the FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation focused on impactful solutions in AI and robotics, education, healthcare, and sustainability. With a data-driven approach combined with an innovative investment arm, the Institute has been at the forefront of fostering transformative changes and global collaboration.

